Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40]and Kepler Cheuvreux until September 9, 2022, and BNP Paribas Exane as of September 12, 2022 the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2022:

67,024 shares

11,852,885

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,800

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,493

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,541,411 shares for 81,037,087.07

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,685,919 shares for 88,826,715.39

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2022 on the liquidity account: 202,432 shares 7,203,997.37 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,750 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,316 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,624,500 shares for 145,487,112.37 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,475,568 shares for 138,749,306.99



at the termination of the contract with Kepler Cheuvreux on September 9, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 95,500 shares 12,715,560.69



at the implementation of the new contract concluded with BNP PARIBAS Exane on September 12, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account: 95,500 shares 10,076,020



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 96,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com Twitter: @PublicisGroupe Facebook LinkedIn YouTube Viva la Difference!

