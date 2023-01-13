Labuan, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - Exfor, a multinational financial company, has launched the first-ever subscription model for FX traders. The new financial model was launched on October 1st, 2022. Exfor offers trusted trading platforms like MT4 and MT5. The new subscription model is designed to give traders freedom of action in the FX market. Retail traders have become the most exposed to unfavorable market situations in today's market. They pay high fees as a commission for every transaction, yet they are not protected by any regulation and are the ones who receive information the slowest. With Exfor's new subscription model, these private traders can enjoy the same terms as the bigwigs from Wall Street.

The head of business development at Exfor, Ivan Marchena, was pivotal in creating the new financial model. He has over 10 years of experience in the international and Forex markets. Over the years, Ivan has represented several notable companies like Prime XBT, Alpari Group, Libertex Group, etc.

The New Subscription Model

The subscription model enables FX traders to select a specified timeframe for which they intend to pay for trading. Retail traders can get away from the enslaving system of payment where they are charged huge percentages of their investment as commission. Exfor ensures that traders can skip paying for every transaction they engage in. Depending on their choice, these traders can subscribe for 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, or 1 year. This is the first time retail FX traders can enjoy a monthly subscription instead of the exploitative transaction-based commission. All of Exfor's direct competitors operate a transaction fee model, where FX traders have to pay a commission for every transaction. The newly launched subscription model sets the company apart from all direct competitors in the market.

Before the introduction of Exfor's monthly subscription model, private traders pay a lot of commissions for transactions. These commissions can be as high as 10 times what their counterpart in the stock market pays. The traders also suffer non-transparent execution and manipulation in transactions from the broker's side. With $25 per month, Exfor provides retail traders with an excellent opportunity and full transparency on all transactions.

Exfor has also entered a strategic partnership with renowned technical providers like Brokeree Solutions, Fxbackoffice, Metaquotes, and Your Bourse. Currently, the company is also working on expanding the list of its counterparties and negotiating with other respected representatives of the forex industry.

The 'Client Fund Protection Policy' protects all clients' funds through insurance. Additionally, all funds will be secured in segregated accounts with the largest bank in Malaysia (Maybank). Therefore, once a client subscribes, there is no hidden charges/fees or commission on their transactions.

About Exfor Trading Company

Exfor is a trading company with headquarters in Labuan, Malaysia. The Labuan Financial Service Authority (LFSA) authorized and regulated the company. According to the team, they constantly innovate and improve to ensure their clients securely invest in the financial market. In addition, they aim to provide their traders with a great trading environment and infrastructure.

Aside from safeguarding clients funds, Exfor Limited also provides Client Fund Protection Policy via Insurance Policy Number:AMK/0908345/908680/2022. The policy is issued by the Africa Merchant Assurance. Additionally, the sum insured is up to $1 million per claimant.

Exfor combines cutting-edge technology and technical know-how to revolutionize the FX industry for the benefit of traders. The Exfor ecosystem does not limit traders to any trading strategy. This means that users can trade the financial market using any trading strategy of their choice. The company comprises experienced team members with years of experience in the industry. A good example is Khaled Alkheder, a financial consultant with a Ph.D. in international economics. Khaled has more than 7 years of experience in the financial/banking industry and has managed Middle East and North Africa relationships for brokerage firms.

