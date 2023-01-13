Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - Kure Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: KUR.H) (the "Company" or "Kure") announces that after the close of markets on January 6, 2023, the Company received a cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") as a result of Kure's failure to file the Company's audited annual financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis and certification of the foregoing filings (together referred to as the "Annual Statements"), as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual Filing, for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022.

On January 12, 2023 the Company filed its Annual Statements, and significant current events reported include:

Debenture Conversion

On December 19, 2022, convertible debentures valued at $150,000 and accrued interest totaling approximately $14,000 were converted to shares at a value of $0.15 per share. A total of 1,092,659 shares and 546,329 warrants were issued, and the Company's outstanding shares as at December 19, 2022 was increased to 16,190,458. No further convertible debentures remain outstanding.

Short-term loans

On January 6, 2023, unsecured demand loan agreements totaling $75,000 were extended to the Company at an effective annual interest rate of 12%, of which $50 was received from related parties.

The Company is working with the OSC to resume trading.

Kure's shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol "KUR.H".

