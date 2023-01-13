Brea, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - Choice Financial & Insurance Services, Inc. is proud to unveil its new program designed to empower women to take control of their financial futures.

Introduced by experienced financial advisor Kathleen Stapleton, CFP®, the program offers practical tips and advice for women who have lost their partner through death, divorce, or dementia and are looking to find their footing again.

"I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but at some point, most women will be the captain of their financial ship," says Stapleton. "This new program allows for women to build financial awareness and confidence so that when they find themselves alone, they won't be overwhelmed."

Through the program, Choice Financial & Insurance Services offers a range of services designed to help women gain a better understanding of their financial situation and take control of their finances. Some key lessons include checking beneficiary designations on all accounts, knowing your spouse's passwords, and understanding the potential impact of taking social security early.

"Our program helps remedy aspects like tax increases for the surviving widow/widower, as joint tax filings are no longer an option," Kathleen said.

Kathleen Stapleton has been a Certified Financial Planner practitioner for over 25 years and shares some of her wisdom with program participants. "I know from personal experience the challenges women face when they're suddenly in charge of their financial future."

For more information about Choice Financial & Insurance Services, Inc. and its program for empowering women visit www.kathleenstapleton.com.

Contact:

Kathleen Stapleton CFP®

Kathy@KathleenStapleton.com

http://www.kathleenstapleton.com

