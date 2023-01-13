Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2023) - CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF) ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 150,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Alexander Muir, the Corporate Development and Investor Relations Manager to the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.20 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant with 25% vesting upon grant and 25% vesting every 3 months thereafter. The Options are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is a well-financed mineral exploration company with approximately C$7.6M in cash as of September 30, 2022 targeting world class copper-gold discoveries in western Tasmania, Australia.

