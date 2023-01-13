Anzeige
Samstag, 14.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
WKN: 555750 ISIN: DE0005557508 Ticker-Symbol: DTE 
Xetra
13.01.23
17:35 Uhr
20,355 Euro
+0,045
+0,22 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2023 | 23:26
130 Leser
T-Mobile: T-Mobile Heads to Alabama and Georgia Following Powerful Tornados

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2023 / T-Mobile

We are saddened by Thursday's devastating tornados across Alabama and Georgia as a dangerous storm passed through the South, and our thoughts are with those impacted. T-Mobile's Community Support teams deployed early this morning and are headed to Selma, AL and Griffin, GA today with emergency response vehicles that will offer a range of services and supplies including free Wi-Fi, charging stations, charging banks, charging cables and more.

We know that connectivity is of utmost importance during critical times such as this. Our network has minimal impact in the hardest hit area of Selma, AL and a small number of sites down in the Griffin, GA area. We have engineers continuing to assess and closely monitor equipment, and they'll work to restore impacted sites as conditions safely allow.

Also, some stores in the region may be impacted due to commercial power loss. To check if your local store is open, please use our store locator.

T-Mobile, Friday, January 13, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735254/TMobile-Heads-to-Alabama-and-Georgia-Following-Powerful-Tornados

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
