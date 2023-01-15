Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2023) - AcquireNExit has named Alejandra Rubi as Vice President of Acquisitions. She is becoming a leading voice and Influencer in the digital mergers and acquisitions space.

VP of Acquisitions Alejandra Rubi, an expert in mergers and acquisitions, helps investors through the purchase of digital businesses such as SaaS companies, digital agencies, eCommerce businesses, and IT companies. Alejandra helps business owners sell their companies by connecting them with the right investors, making the process as easy as possible for the seller.





By surrounding herself with successful entrepreneurs in the digital world, she has become a knowledgeable authority in the industry, which has lead to AcquireNExit's decision to confidently choose her for this important position.

AcquireNExit strives to be a reliable and trustworthy go-to for clients, building long-lasting, honest relationships rather than simply serving as an intermediary. And with a focus on both buyers and sellers, AcquireNExit aims to provide a seamless experience for acquisitions, whether looking to grow a current venture or are interested in entering or exiting the market.

About AcquireNExit

AcquireNExit is the Sheridan, Wyoming based mergers and acquisitions firm specializing in helping investors purchase e-commerce stores, as well as helping digital entrepreneurs cash out of their established online businesses. AcquireNExit also provides management services which make acquiring a business frictionless. Award winning management teams are in place alongside business growth and optimization systems that can help anyone looking to buy or sell an e-commerce business find success.

