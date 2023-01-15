Agrana: In the first three quarters of the 2022|23 financial year (the nine months ended 30 November 2022), Agrana, the fruit, starch and sugar group, recorded revenue of € 2,742.5 million, an increase of 26.4% compared to the year-earlier period. An even more powerful gain was the 77.0% rise in "operating profit before exceptional items and equity-accounted joint ventures" to Euro 121.6 mn (Q1-Q3 prior year: € 68.7 million). AGRANA Chief Executive Officer Markus Mühleisen comments: "A key driver of the earnings improvement was the Sugar segment's turnaround in this financial year. In addition to benefiting from the improved sales price environment in this business, we are reaping rewards of the efficiency measures taken in in recent years and of ...

