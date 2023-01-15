Data Bridge Market Research: Saffron Market to Perceive Excellent Growth of USD 1,110.27 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Growth Statistics and Competitive Outlook

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "Saffron Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Saffron Market research report gives critical information about the market and business landscape. It suggests how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that are desired to reach. The report helps understand how to connect with customers, how to stack up against the competition, and how to plan next steps. It plays an important role in the process of developing products and services, bringing them to the marketplace, and marketing them to consumers. For many businesses, Saffron Market report acts as a key component in developing marketing strategy by providing a fact-based foundation for estimating sales and profitability.







Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global saffron B2B market is expected to reach a value of USD 742.49 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.3% and the global saffron B2C market to reach a value of USD 1,110.27 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Saffron Market Analysis:

The filaments of the crocus sativus flower are used to make the scarlet spice known as saffron. It is typically utilized as a coloring and flavoring component in a variety of food products after being harvested and dried. Additionally, it is used to give textile dyes the desired hue and adds a smell to perfumes. It is frequently used in the treatment of asthma, cough, cold, and measles because it is rich in a variety of vitamins and nutritional minerals and has anti-depressant, antioxidant, and antiseptic characteristics. It is widely used in the production of food additives, dietary supplements, scents, cosmetics, and skincare products. It is commercially available as thread, liquid, and powder.

This Saffron Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Top Leading Key Players of Saffron Market:

Gohar Saffron

Rowhani Saffron Co.

Iran Saffron Company

Saffron Business Co.

Royal Saffron

Damon Enterprises

Grandor

Golden Pars Maha

Shahri Food Products

Linkage Internationals

Esfahan Pishro

Mehr Azin Bonab

Great American Spice

HEA & Co Spanish

Taj Agro Products

Esfedan trading company

Tarvand saffron co.

Recent Development

In May 2020, food news entitled "How adding a pinch of saffron to your food daily can magically improve your health" was published by the Times of India. This extraordinary spice has been used for centuries for its extraordinary therapeutic properties, which can both prevent and treat a number of health problems. Saffron has also been an excellent spice to bolster immunity and ward off seasonal illnesses aside from that. The importance of maintaining good health has increased as the globe fights the deadliest epidemic, COVID-19.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Saffron Market [Global - Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends - Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Saffron Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Global Saffron Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Saffron in Food and Beverages Industry

Saffron threads are widely used in the food business. Saffron is largely utilized as a spice, herb, and for flavoring. It is the finest alternative to synthetic additives and offers nutritional benefits as well. Therefore, it contributes positively to market growth. It is preferred over artificial components when used as a natural colorant and flavoring substance. It is used in a variety of recipes across the world by diverse cuisines. In addition, it is utilized in a variety of food compositions, such as cake mixes, beverage powders, powdered crème caramel, and other similar semi-ready-to-use saffron concoctions. Numerous foods and beverages are produced using saffron. The food and beverages sector of this market is anticipated to grow significantly over the next few years, mostly as a result of the spice's substantial value as a flavoring agent. The food segment is anticipated to have a high volume share due to its rising usage as a natural food ingredient in formulations and as a taste enhancer. Saffron enhances the flavor of many different meal categories. Demand for saffron is predicted to increase as the food industry expands in various areas.

Increasing Consumer Awareness about Medicinal Properties and Health Benefits of Saffron

The younger generation is increasingly interested in healthy food in today's environment, which is driving up demand for active lives. There has been an upsurge in the number of health-conscious consumers worldwide during the last several years. The demand for food products that promote good health has increased as more people pursue active, healthy lifestyles. Obesity, food sensitivity, and other ailments are still on the rise, thus living a healthy lifestyle is becoming a traditional way of life.

Challenge

Drastic Climatic Change

The sustainability of the food system is being impacted by climate change through changes in the natural and anthropogenic components of agroecosystems, which in turn affect farmer livelihoods, consumer preferences, and food security. Precipitation on an annual basis is increasing, as are significant rainfall occurrences, particularly in the spring. An excessive amount of spring rain can delay field operations, reduce crop establishment, prevent planting, and raise the prevalence of a number of bacterial and fungal crop diseases. It can also result in labor issues because it delays field activities. The amount and quality of saffron crop output are directly impacted by temperature and precipitation variations while scheduling crucial farm activities and the economic implications of pests, weeds, and diseases are indirectly impacted. Unfavorable weather also interferes with the transportation and supply chain of saffron.

Saffron Market Segmentations:

By Type

Sargol Saffron

Pushal/Poshal Saffron

Negin Saffron

Super Negin Saffron

Bunch or Dasteh Saffron

By Grade

Grade I

Grade II

Grade III

Grade IV

By Category

· Conventional

· Organic

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Stigma

Petals

By Origin

India

Iran

Spain

Greece

Morocco

By Drying Method

Sun Drying Method

Electric Oven Drying Method

Vacuum Oven Drying Method

Microwave Drying Method

By Application

Food & Beverages

Food Supplements

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Cosmetic

By Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Saffron Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in Saffron market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the saffron B2B market beacause of the increasingly from the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry is the major reason for market growth. However, high prices are the main constraint to market growth.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Content

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Saffron Market, By Type Global Saffron Market, By Grade Global Saffron Market, By Category Global Saffron Market, By Form Global Saffron Market, By Origin Global Saffron Market, By Drying Method Global Saffron Market, By Application Global Saffron Market, By Distribution Channel Global Saffron Market, By Region Global Saffron Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

