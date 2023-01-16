US tracker manufacturer GameChange Solar's latest product launch follows its recently announced decision to increase its annual domestic manufacturing capacity to 24 GW.From pv magazine USA GameChange Solar, a specialist in fixed-tilt racking and tracker equipment, has announced the launch of the 1P-2Row Genius Tracker, which comes standard with preassembled components. "The system is a cost-effective and optimal solution for certain projects and countries," said Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar. In November, the company announced the MaxDensity system, which is a fixed-tilt ...

