Drecom: Nostalgic Pixel Art Attracts Worldwide Attention, New Adventure Title "Tokyo Stories" to Be Exhibited at the 2023 Taipei Game Show

TOKYO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito) announces that "Tokyo Stories," scheduled for release on PC and consoles, will be exhibited at the 2023 Taipei Game Show, to be held from February 2 to 5, 2023.
Tokyo Stories original postcards will be distributed exclusively to visitors.
About Tokyo Stories
This is a 3D adventure game featuring "a visual expression that combines pixel art and 3D" with the slogan "The story of a girl continues on in the city where she went missing."
The main character wanders around in a disappearing Tokyo to search for her best friend who has somehow disappeared.
The game is created by the award-winning creators of "rain/Lost in the rain (PS3 / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)". The music is produced by the up-and-coming composer "newly" and expresses an unprecedented view of the world.
1st Promotional Video
YouTube URL: https://youtu.be/eu3zvDbQ5L4
The Story
A series of overlapping stories set in the "empty Tokyo".
Why has the best friend disappeared from the protagonist's life?
What is this city trying to tell us?
The story they weave slowly begins to bare its fangs at them,
and soon everything takes an unexpected turn...
Official Website
https://tokyo-stories.info/
Official Social Media
https://twitter.com/tky_stories
https://www.instagram.com/tky_stories/
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@tokyostoriesgameindev.3481
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085223052659
About our booth at the 2023 Taipei Game Show
We will be exhibiting the first playable demo outside of Japan at the Taipei Game Show and giving away original Tokyo Stories postcards exclusively to visitors.
Exhibition Information
- Booth Details
- Playable demo
- Tokyo Stories original postcards
- Introduction of games by creators, etc.
- Booth number: N527
Creators
Producer/Director
Yuki Ikeda
- rain/Director (PS3 / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)
- Patchwork Heroes/Director (PSP / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)
Art Director
Seiichi Terashima
- rain/ Art Director (PS3 / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)
- Patchwork Heroes/ Art Director (PSP / Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)
Sound Composers
newly (Broth Works)
Product Overview
Title: Tokyo Stories -working title
Release Date: 2023 (Details undecided)
Price: Undecided
Language: Undecided
Platform: PC/Console (Details undecided)
Genre: Adventure
Rating: To be Rated
Publishing/Development: Drecom Co., Ltd.
Copyright Notice: ©? Drecom Co., Ltd.
PressKit: https://drecom.co.jp/news/TokyoStories_TaipeiGameShow_presskit_images0116.zip
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982485/Tokyo_Stories.jpg
