MediaZest Plc - Incorporation of EU Subsidiary and new business update

16 January 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Incorporation of European Subsidiary and new business update

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the audio-visual solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has completed the incorporation of a new, wholly owned, European subsidiary based in the Netherlands (the "European Subsidiary").

The European Subsidiary will help the Group to deliver services more efficiently to its EU based clients, building on increased traction and recently completed projects. Over the past few years, the Group has carried out significant client work in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Sweden and the Netherlands amongst other EU countries.

These include audio visual work for the new Lululemon flagship on the Champs Elysees in Paris which opened in December 2022, and since the start of 2023 projects in the region have already included overseas work in Slovakia. Further afield, the Group has already completed work this month in the US.

Geoff Robertson, MediaZest's CEO, commented: "Following the incorporation of the European Subsidiary, the Board expects to see further substantial work within EU member states in 2023, building on the strong performance in FY22."

The Group expects to release its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022 in February 2023.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.



About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com