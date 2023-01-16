Anzeige
Montag, 16.01.2023
FDA-Countdown gestartet! Massive Reaktion erwartet…
WKN: A3CPSY ISIN: GB00BNG7CD28 
13.01.23
Dow Jones News
16.01.2023 | 08:31
Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Cornerstone FS (CSFS): Strong FY22 update and Avila House divestment 16-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on Cornerstone FS (CSFS):

Strong FY22 update and Avila House divestment

The new CEO is proving to be decisive, while benefiting from continuing strong underlying momentum in the company's end-markets. The trading update released on 11 January 2023 confirmed a strong finish to FY22, with revenue for the last two months of the year coming in GBP0.5m ahead of expectations, taking the FY22 outturn to GBP4.8m versus previous guidance of GBP4.3m. The Avila House disposal announced in December is timely, realising GBP300,000 upfront and a further similar sum during FY23 from a licensing arrangement. The e-money licence that Avila brought had been superseded by Cornerstone's own licence. Our DCF-implied fair equity value for Cornerstone is GBP8.9m.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/strong-fy22-update-and-avila-house-divestment/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Milan Radia 
London                        mr@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1535239 16-Jan-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
