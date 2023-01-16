Under a 25-year agreement valued at nearly $1 billion, a community choice aggregator has agreed to purchase 200 MW of eight-hour energy storage from Hydrostor's planned 500 MW facility in California.From pv magazine USA Central Coast Community Energy in California has executed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hydrostor, valued at nearly $1 billion, for 200 MW/1600 MWh of energy storage from a planned 500 MW compressed air energy storage system. Hydrostor's storage technology can cost-effectively store up to eight hours of energy, the company says, without using fuels, on a footprint significantly ...

