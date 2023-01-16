Boskalis takes on its hundredth offshore windfarm project

Papendrecht, 16 January 2023



Boskalis has acquired the contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline. The Boskalis project scope includes the transportation and installation of the wind turbine foundations and power cables for which two crane vessels, several transport and cable-laying vessels will be deployed. The contract marks a special milestone for Boskalis as this is the 100th offshore windfarm project that Boskalis has worked on over the past decade.



The award of this project follows a busy year for Boskalis in the offshore wind market. The crane vessels Bokalift 1 and 2, as well as the fallpipe vessel Seahorse were active on various projects in Taiwan, and with the survey fleet site investigation campaigns were carried out for numerous offshore wind projects in the United States and Europe, where Boskalis was also active with its cable-laying vessels.

Peter Berdowski, CEO Boskalis: "We are proud to have reached the milestone of our 100th offshore wind farm with the award of this wonderful project. It illustrates the leading role we have established in the offshore wind market over the past decade. In those ten years, we were involved in the realization of almost half of all offshore wind farms worldwide, excluding the Chinese market. With our combination of hydraulic engineeringand offshore activities, we are making a unique contribution to the global energy transition."

Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a strategic partnership in terminal services (Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 500 vessels and floating equipment and approximately 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.



This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com .

Attachment