Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceuticals company primarily focussed on the development of novel immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies including Antibody Drug Conjugate ("ADC"), is pleased to announce that that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of allowance for their US patent application number 17/738,548.

The allowed US patent application covers the use of components of Defence's proprietary Accum technology as a powerful "drop-in" enhancer ingredient to boost immunogenicity and performance of virtually any cell-based or protein subunit vaccine, thereby expanding on Defence's breakthrough vaccine platform technology.

The issuance of this US patent will pave the way for Defence to expand the development of novel, safe, and effective vaccines and therapies in the fields of cancer and infectious diseases. In particular, the ability of Defence's enhancer AccumTM technology, upon simple admixture, to improve activation of antigen-specific CD4 and CD8 T cell responses. This creates opportunities for developing highly potent novel vaccines with Defence's technologies.

"The ability of Defence's enhancer technology to greatly improve antigen loading on MHC molecules of antigen-presenting cells creates additional opportunities for improving upon existing vaccines, such as by reducing antigen dose, thereby lowering manufacturing costs and potentially diminishing patient adverse reactions. Defence's innovation and contribution to scientific knowledge, as well as its expanding clinical and patent portfolio, are a testament to the company's continual and rapid growth," says Mr. Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

According to Precedence Research Predicts, the global oncology market size is expected to worth around US$ 536.01 billion by 2029 from valued at USD 286.04 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. Oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. Rising concern about the cancer and patient is one of the major factors driving the market for the oncology market.

https://www.biospace.com/article/oncology-market-size-to-worth-around-us-536-01-bn-by-2029/

Defence has initiated a project study outline with a world renowned institution specializing in clinical cancer trial expertise, the study will lead to identifying the specific cancer target for the start of a Phase I clinical trial. Once the project study details have been finalized the company will provide news.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151393