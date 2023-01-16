DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jan-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist
DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 181.4839
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 286311
CODE: WLDU LN
ISIN: FR0011669845
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 215793 EQS News ID: 1535341 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1535341&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)