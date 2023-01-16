Mojix, Inc: Enhancing Authentication for Luxury Brands with Blockchain

Aura Blockchain Consortium and Mojix partner for strategic collaboration

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / Aura Blockchain Consortium, a leader in blockchain solutions for the certification of luxury goods, and Mojix, a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for supply chains, have entered into a strategic collaboration with a view to offer the Aura Blockchain Consortiummembers the possibility to connect the two technical architectures.

To further enrich customer experience, the two organizations are spearheading strategic efforts in building transparency and trust within the global luxury ecosystem. Connecting the cloud-based Mojix platform to the Aura Blockchain would enable certified traceability via immutable item identification, as well as instant and accurate track-and-trace, back to any original material composing an individual article.

Aura Blockchain Consortium enables and supports participating members to tag their products with secure, unique blockchain-based identities that can track a product's manufacture and supply from raw materials through to the end customer. With their Aura SaaS offering, member brands can quickly and easily onboard, maximizing value, focusing on the customer journey and digital innovation. This allows for both upstream and downstream traceability in the supply chain for consumers - making it one of the best direct-to-consumer offerings in the market and giving full transparency to the customers. Thanks to NFC-RFID technology and serialization, Mojix can deliver standardized unique identities to luxury items and track them from source to sale, including their separate components or ingredients. At any stage within the supply chain, the GS1 EPCIS standard enables visibility on event data, both within and across enterprises, for users to gain a shared view of the items. Aura Blockchain technology secures this data, thereby providing its immutable and irrefutable nature.

The collaboration between the two platforms is expected to bring opportunities for Aura Blockchain Consortium members and generate awareness around the benefits of digitization and item-level intelligence in the luxury industry. Benefits will apply to companies irrespective of their size and nature, and will support the main pillars of luxury credibility, well beyond simply authentication. The benefits include facilitating Brand Protection (fighting the grey market; delivering certificates of ownership), enhancing Quality and Provider control (managing repair cycles; managing chain of custody and recalls; verifying process conformity) and improving Customer Loyalty through unique, item-specific, and undisputed information on provenance and conditions of manufacture and/or transportation.

Daniela Ott, General Secretary of Aura Blockchain Consortium says: "Aura Blockchain Consortium's mission is to address common issues across the luxury industry, thus enhancing the overall customer experience with the use of technology. The Aura Consortium is building a partnership ecosystem to support its member brands, and we are thrilled to welcome Mojix as our latest globalecosystem partner. With Mojix, we are giving our members exciting and exceptional new technological opportunities in the field of traceability to protect and grow their brands globally."

Dan Doles, Mojix CEO concludes: "We're honored to be able to demonstrate, once again, the power of item-level intelligence and transparency in the world of luxury, one that we know well and have supported for the past twenty years. The difference this time is major: our partnership with the Aura Blockchain Consortium will make it very easy to onboard brands to digitization, serialization, and the pertinent use of that data. We're looking forward to it!"

About Aura Blockchain Consortium

Aura Blockchain Consortium was established in 2021. The founding members of Aura Blockchain Consortium are LVMH, Mercedes-Benz, OTB Group, Prada Group, and Cartier, part of Richemont. The luxury groups have joined forces to address the shared challenges of communicating authenticity, responsible sourcing and sustainability in a secure digital format. Aura Blockchain Consortium is a nonprofit association based in Switzerland with the purpose to promote socially responsible, sustainable, and customer-centric business practices throughout the lifecycle of luxury products by leveraging blockchain and other technologies. By promoting the use of a single global blockchain solution open to luxury brands of all sectors worldwide, the platform provides consumers with additional information, services, transparency and raises the customer experience to a new level. For more information, please visit www.auraluxuryblockchain.com

About Mojix

Mojix is a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Retail. The firm is leading the way in item-level traceability solutions utilizing its high security, globally scalable cloud-hosted SaaS platform. Founded in 2004, the company has deep domain expertise in serialization technologies such as RFID, NFC, and print-based marking systems. Mojix builds business intelligence from event-triggered actions tracking billions of unique identities, following item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the seamlessly integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce major risks and enhance their customer experience. With offices across the US, Latin America and Europe, Mojix is now a recognized expert in end-to-end, item-level track and trace, product authentication and automated inventory management. Learn more at www.mojix.com

