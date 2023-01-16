India installed 13,956 MW of solar between January and December 2022. This included 11.3 GW of utility-scale PV, about 1.9 GW of rooftop solar, and nearly 700 MW of off-grid/distributed capacity.From pv magazine India India installed approximately 13,956 MW of solar capacity and 1,847 MW of wind capacity in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2022, according to JMK Research analysts. The new solar additions included 11.3 GW of utility-scale solar, up 47% from 2021. Developers added about 1.9 GW of rooftop capacity, down 42% year on year, in addition to nearly 700 MW of off-grid/distributed PV. Most of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...