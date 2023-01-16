French energy giant TotalEnergies studied the impact of solar panels on crops in order to develop a repository of agronomic benefits. The initial results show an increase in agricultural yields on field crops and a reduction in water stress.From pv magazine France TotalEnergies has unveiled the results of the first harvest from three agrivoltaic demonstrators in the French municipalities of Channay (Côte-d'Or), Rivals (Aude), and Valpuiseaux (Essonne). It said it aims to study the impact of solar panels on crops in order to be able to develop a repository of the agronomic benefits of agrivoltaic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...