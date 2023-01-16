The lowest bid for PV in Ecuador's latest procurement exercise was $0.0498/kWh. The selected developers secured 25-year power purchase agreements.From pv magazine LatAm Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM) has allocated 345.3 MW of solar capacity in its latest 500 MW renewable energy auction, launched in December 2021. Although there were initially more than 30 bidders that acquired the rights to participate in the auction, at the closing of the procurement exercise there were only 10 companies that complied with the technical requirements imposed by the authorities. For solar, five ...

