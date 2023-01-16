Access World AG: Access World Group Announces Acquisition by Global Capital Merchants Ltd

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / Global Capital Merchants Ltd, a privately owned company, announced that it has acquired 100% of the shares of the Access World Group from a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore plc, one of the world's largest globally diversified natural resource companies and marketer of commodities.

Access World Group, which was founded in 1933, is a leading global warehousing and logistics service provider, offering a comprehensive suite of warehousing and logistics solutions to a diverse customer base. It had been acquired by Glencore in 2010, which carried out a combination of investment in technology and other growth initiatives that helped Access World Group develop into its current position as a leading international logistics and warehousing service provider for all major commodity markets.

Access World Group currently operates a global network of port and warehouse facilities, strategically positioned in key locations in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With its extensive international reach, Access World is able to provide seamless and efficient logistics services and first-class handling of commodities across the entire supply chain.

"Both myself and the Global Capital Merchants' management team are excited about the future of Access World under its new ownership," said Access World Group's CEO, Jeremy Carr. "Specifically, we see this as an opportunity for Access World to offer our new owners a global platform that will allow the group to grow and diversify its service offerings, ultimately increasing the group's capability to compete and profit as a fully integrated global logistics company and cement its position as the world's leading global warehousing and logistics company."

Sim Tze Jye, Global Capital Merchant's managing director, said, "this transaction continues to build upon our diversification strategy and positions the group for future profitable growth. Access World's competitiveness lies in its combination of logistics and supply chain development, advanced product and technology innovation, and clear regional expansion plans with local partners. Global Capital Merchants, through this acquisition, intends to maintain Access World's growth momentum and will continue to diversify Access World's offerings, footprint, and global coverage."

Access World Group operates a global network of port and warehouse facilities, which are positioned in strategic locations where commodities (metals) are routed. It now operates in over 300 warehouses, in 25 countries with over 1000 employees.

