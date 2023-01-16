SC Solar has secured a $41.78 million supply contract from India's Reliance, while Jinchen Machinery has announced plans to raise CNY 1 billion ($148.6 million) to expand its capacity and develop new heterojunction cell and module production lines.Shengcheng Photovoltaic Equipment (Suzhou) Co., Ltd (SC Solar), a unit of Chinese industrial conglomerate J.S. Corrugating Machinery, has agreed to supply PV production equipment to India's Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd. (RNESL), a unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries. The total contract value is CNY 282 million. RNESL recently acquired a ...

