Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - PGGM Vermogensbeheer B.V. (the "Company") announces it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 800,000 trust units (the "Trust Units") in the capital of Nexus Industrial REIT (the "REIT"). Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, the Company held 5,201,685 Trust Units, representing approximately 8.98% of the REIT's issued and outstanding Trust Units on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, the Company beneficially owns and controls, an aggregate of 6,001,689 Trust Units, representing approximately 8.92% of the REIT's outstanding Trust Units on an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

The Company originally filed an early warning report (the "Report") on January 3, 2023, announcing the Acquisition and indicating that it held, upon completion of the Acquisition, approximately 10.36% of the REIT's outstanding Trust Units on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. However, those calculations were incorrect. At the time of the Acquisition, and as of the date of this press release, the Company does not hold more than ten percent (10%) of the issued and outstanding Trust Units of the REIT.

The Report originally filed on January 3, 2023, has been marked private by the Ontario Securities Commission.

