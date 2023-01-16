Anzeige
Montag, 16.01.2023
WKN: A3CTQ5 ISIN: DK0061551033 Ticker-Symbol: 6EK0 
Frankfurt
16.01.23
09:15 Uhr
0,150 Euro
+0,017
+12,78 %
GlobeNewswire
16.01.2023 | 16:22
113 Leser
First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:

ISIN            Name

DK0061551033   SAMESYSTEM



The company's observation status is removed, because there no longer exist any
substantial uncertainty regarding the company's organization. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 16 January 2023 .



_________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33
66.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
