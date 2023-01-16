First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0061551033 SAMESYSTEM The company's observation status is removed, because there no longer exist any substantial uncertainty regarding the company's organization. We refer to the company's announcement from 16 January 2023 . _________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.
