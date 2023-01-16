Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann") is pleased to provide an update regarding its rights offering to holders of its common shares ("Common Shares") announced on December 23, 2022 (the "Rights Offering"), and hereby advises that the finalized record date for the Rights Offering will be the close of business on January 9, 2023 (the "Record Date").. All Rights will expire at 2:00 pm (Vancouver time) / 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 7, 2023 (the "Expiry Time"), after which time unexercised Rights will be void and of no value.

The Rights Offering will be conducted in all provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec. Certain holders of Common Shares in jurisdictions outside of Canada may be able to participate in the Rights Offering where they can establish that the transaction is exempt under applicable legislation. If you are a holder of Common Shares and reside outside of Canada, please review the Notice of Rights Offering, Rights Offering Circular and Notice to Ineligible Shareholders to determine your eligibility and the process and timing requirements to receive and, or, exercise your Rights. The Company requests any ineligible shareholder interested in exercising their Rights to contact the Company at their earliest convenience after the Rights are mailed out, and no later than January 30, 2023.

Full details of the Rights Offering are set out in the Notice of Rights Offering and the Rights Offering Circular, which are both available under AgriCann's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https://agricannsolutions.com. The Notice of Rights Offering has been mailed to each eligible shareholder of AgriCann as at the Record Date, along with an exercise form enclosed with a statement issued under Computershare Investor Services Inc.'s direct registration system (the "Rights Statement"). Registered shareholders who wish to exercise their Rights must forward the completed Rights Statement, together with the applicable funds, to the rights agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., on or before the Expiry Time. Shareholders who own their Common Shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions through their intermediary.

Neither the Rights being offered or the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Rights have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be exercised, offered or sold, as applicable, in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of AgriCann. There shall be no offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification of such securities under the laws of any such jurisdiction.

About AgriCann

AgriCann Solutions Corp. is a "Reporting Issuer" created as a result of a statutory plan of arrangement completed by The Valens Company in 2015. AgriCann owns and operates wholly owned subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada ("CNC"), a full-service Health Canada licenced cannabis nursery located in Lake Country, British Columbia, focused on complimenting top quality cannabis plants and genetics with strain specific coaching and grow advisory services designed to help optimize client performance (see CNC website: www.craftnurseries.com).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's expected use of proceeds from the Rights Offering, the Company's engagement with its stakeholders and execution of the Company's strategic plan. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable law.

