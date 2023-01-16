Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) -Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") announces it has engaged SGS Canada and started assaying platinum, palladium, and gold from 97 past drill holes (totaling 7,061 meters in drilling) from the Company's 100% owned Minago Nickel Platinum-Group-Metals project (the "Minago Project"). Rolling assay results will start becoming available in early March. This platinum-group-metals ("PGM") assay program is scheduled to complete in June 2023, potentially leading to a maiden Minago PGM resource.

The Minago Project is located in Canada's Thompson Nickel Belt and currently has a NI 43-101 compliant open-pit optimized and underground, Measured and Indicated resource of 44.2 million tonnes grading 0.74% Ni (722 million lbs contained nickel) and Inferred resource of 19.6 million tonnes grading 0.74% Ni (319 million lbs contained nickel). The resource split is approximately 78% Nose deposit and 22% North Limb deposit at Minago. This technical report, completed by Mercator and AGP, has an effective date of February 28, 2022, and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

There has been cumulative 90,783 meters of drilling at the Minago Project by 6 operators since 1966. Additionally, Flying Nickel drilled 2,718 meters in 2022 since acquiring the Minago Project in February 2021. Upon detailed review of Minago Project data set, the Company noted:

118 of 150 boreholes (79%) that intersected the proposed Nose deposit pit shell are missing PGM assays. Prior operators may have only been interested in nickel due to the low value of PGM at the time. Across the entire Minago Project, only 52 boreholes contain PGM analysis.

There is a close correlation between PGM grades and total nickel grades with R-squared (Pd) = 0.8296, and R-squared (Pt) = 0.7422. Notable PGM results from representative Minago Project's Nose and North Limb deposit sections are tabulated below:

PGM Assays From Drill Holes By Flying Nickel in 2022

Hole ID From To Width

(m) Ni % Cu % Au g/t Pt g/t Pd g/t Au+Pt+Pd g/t NiEq Location FN-22-001 296 365.6 69.60 1.10 0.05 0.026 0.192 0.383 0.601 1.222 Nose - East incl… 322.36 329.93 7.57 1.69 0.13 0.055 0.330 0.679 1.064 1.922 …and 337.57 343.57 6.00 1.70 0.05 0.027 0.305 0.608 0.940 1.887 380.95 383.5 2.55 1.10 0.02 0.027 0.100 0.208 0.335 1.168 428.63 433.08 4.45 1.16 0.05 0.006 0.193 0.396 0.595 1.281 FN-22-002 169.1 277.17 108.07 0.81 0.05 0.015 0.105 0.210 0.331 0.885 Nose - West incl… 216.45 225.32 8.87 1.68 0.11 0.048 0.292 0.592 0.932 1.884 …and 271.61 274.69 3.08 1.40 0.07 0.010 0.255 0.491 0.756 1.555 FN-22-003 323.46 332 8.54 0.84 0.03 0.015 0.094 0.239 0.347 0.913 North Limb -

South 339.1 408.64 69.54 0.47 0.02 0.005 0.038 0.104 0.146 0.506 incl… 403.14 408.64 5.50 0.86 0.05 0.008 0.122 0.319 0.450 0.961 FN-22-005 149.73 180.57 30.84 0.84 0.04 0.022 0.164 0.319 0.505 0.945 North Limb - South incl… 153.15 153.89 0.74 1.46 0.06 0.023 0.250 0.516 0.789 1.623 …and 155.8 160.91 5.11 1.40 0.06 0.039 0.280 0.585 0.904 1.582 …and 175.5 180.57 5.07 1.37 0.09 0.016 0.276 0.536 0.828 1.548 318.15 323 4.85 0.73 0.00 0.014 0.196 0.357 0.566 0.832 incl… 318.15 319.59 1.44 1.79 0.01 0.040 0.580 1.040 1.660 2.083

PGM Assays From Drill Holes By Prior Minago Project Operators

Hole ID From To Width

(m) Ni % Cu % Au g/t Pt g/t Pd g/t Au+Pt+Pd g/t NiEq Location V-08-01 334.51 338.93 4.42 0.90 0.06 0.003 0.080 0.243 0.326 0.980 Nose - East 440.42 527.52 87.10 0.90 0.05 0.002 0.121 0.327 0.449 1.000 incl… 453.41 489.5 36.09 1.55 0.07 0.003 0.202 0.551 0.756 1.713 V-10-11 192.9 221 28.10 0.86 0.06 0.036 0.130 0.295 0.461 0.961 Nose - Central incl… 194 195 1.00 1.64 0.02 0.025 0.180 0.420 0.625 1.760 …and 200.18 207 6.82 1.42 0.13 0.077 0.197 0.480 0.753 1.605 …and 214.06 217 2.94 1.33 0.12 0.093 0.180 0.450 0.724 1.507 243 273.06 30.06 0.99 0.05 0.004 0.142 0.364 0.511 1.098 incl… 243 251.58 8.58 1.56 0.09 0.006 0.223 0.562 0.791 1.733 …and 256.4 257.58 1.18 1.50 0.06 0.003 0.210 0.520 0.733 1.652 …and 258.96 267.05 8.09 1.16 0.06 0.003 0.168 0.441 0.611 1.291 V-10-13 98.49 103.72 5.23 1.65 0.19 0.009 0.309 0.809 1.128 1.923 North Limb - North incl… 101.2 103.72 2.52 2.05 0.30 0.011 0.262 0.907 1.180 2.364 221 231 10.00 0.74 0.07 0.005 0.058 0.156 0.218 0.803 276 287.32 11.32 0.91 0.05 0.015 0.094 0.237 0.346 0.989 303.06 306.91 3.85 0.99 0.10 0.012 0.140 0.344 0.496 1.118 V-10-15 143 228 85.00 0.99 0.06 0.015 0.129 0.320 0.465 1.094 Nose - West incl… 176 183.85 7.85 1.50 0.11 0.041 0.187 0.504 0.733 1.670 …and 187.6 200.74 13.14 1.62 0.10 0.013 0.225 0.541 0.780 1.790 …and 211.56 214.52 2.96 1.32 0.10 0.015 0.192 0.451 0.659 1.468 …and 204.84 214.52 9.68 0.87 0.04 0.008 0.134 0.303 0.445 0.962 …and 218.37 228 9.63 0.93 0.06 0.010 0.098 0.242 0.350 1.015 243.46 245.97 2.51 1.38 0.12 0.003 0.139 0.389 0.530 1.520 V-10-21 88.59 88.72 0.13 13.35 0.01 0.220 2.180 7.050 9.450 15.104 North Limb - North 190 194.78 4.78 0.83 0.04 0.031 0.059 0.168 0.258 0.893 214.02 221 6.98 1.00 0.03 0.003 0.073 0.219 0.295 1.068 259.56 263.76 4.20 0.87 0.02 0.026 0.045 0.135 0.206 0.916 482.56 486.77 4.21 1.40 0.02 0.018 0.294 0.481 0.794 1.547 V-10-26 160.86 319.32 158.46 0.51 0.02 0.009 0.063 0.130 0.203 0.550 Nose - West incl… 172.7 180.51 7.81 1.17 0.00 0.009 0.127 0.293 0.429 1.247 …and 187.85 196.09 8.24 1.26 0.00 0.005 0.203 0.414 0.623 1.367 …and 291.39 295.98 4.59 1.32 0.06 0.006 0.160 0.323 0.489 1.423 V-11-04 206 236.5 30.50 1.01 0.00 0.014 0.162 0.325 0.500 1.101 North Limb -

South incl… 209 218.77 9.77 1.56 0.00 0.019 0.248 0.507 0.775 1.700 …and 224 228.25 4.25 1.52 0.00 0.041 0.278 0.564 0.883 1.681 268.69 281 12.31 1.01 0.00 0.013 0.107 0.213 0.333 1.068 V-11-09 102.1 107.15 5.05 1.84 0.00 0.008 0.097 0.359 0.464 1.930 North Limb - North 266.02 344.44 78.42 0.81 0.00 0.024 0.095 0.260 0.379 0.876 incl… 305.5 337 31.50 1.25 0.00 0.051 0.170 0.456 0.677 1.370

Detection limit is 10 ppm for Ni, 10 ppm for Cu, 10 ppm for Co, 5 ppb Au, 10 ppb Pt and 5 ppb Pd. When calculating composite grades, half the detection limit value was used when assay results were less than the detection limit. Composite grades are weighted by sample length. True widths are approximately half the width observed in core.

Reported results are from historic boreholes, drilled by Victory Nickel, and are intended to highlight PGM grades and the correlation between nickel and PGM throughout the resource, including both the Nose and North Limb deposits.

NiEq % (Resource) = ( (Ni% x 22.04 x Ni Price $/lb) + (Cu% x 22.04 x Cu Price $/lb) + (Pt gpt / 31.1035) x Pt $/oz +(Pd gpt / 31.1035) x Pd $/oz + (Au gpt / 31.1035) x Au $/oz)/(22.04 x Ni $/lb). This calculation assumes 100% recovery rates and does not include Cobalt due to a lack of data. Calculation is an estimation of resource potential. Metal prices are Ni $12.4/lb, Cu $4.1/lb, Pd $1,721/oz, Pt $1,068/oz, Au $1,904/oz based on January 13, 2023

A high degree of correlation between PGM and Nickel has been observed in the existing assay results, the correlation between PGM & Ni plot can be found below:

Pd/NI and Pt/Ni Plots

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8597/151424_flyingnickel_01_550.jpg

The tabulated results are distributed across the Nose and North Limb of the deposit a. They demonstrate the dispersion of PGM throughout the deposit, shown on the map below:

Minago Project Deposit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8597/151424_00443ed64498dae3_004full.jpg

Total length of PGM assay sections and number of boreholes is estimated. Maps and charts are available at www.flynickel.com

The Company and its consultants, including Qualified Persons, have identified approximately 7,061 meters of sections in 97 holes to assay for PGM. The Company's objective is to publish a maiden PGM resource for the Minago Project.

"The recent drill results by Flying Nickel confirmed significant Platinum Group Metals credits. They add a new dimension to our already unique Minago nickel project. Other outstanding project features include an open pit optimized resource, 0.74% high nickel grades, and convenient infrastructure access such as being 1.5km from a 75kV power line and a paved provincial highway.

Investors can expect PGM assay results throughout first and second quarters of 2023," commented John Lee, Interim CEO.

PGM Metallurgy and Recovery

The PGM presence was notable in Minago nickel bulk concentrate from prior metallurgical studies by SGS in 2010 with 0.54% nickel head grade. The concentrate contains 22.3% Ni, 1.4% Cu, 0.46% Co, 2.47 g/t Pt, 6.31 g/t Pd, 0.63 g/t Au, 4.3 g/t Ag, and 0.59 g/t Rh.

SGS has been engaged since November 2022 to conduct tests to optimize PGM recovery which could enhance the Minago Project economics with initial results anticipated in the 1st half of 2023.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Michael Hartley, P.Geo. and he approves its content. Mr. Hartley is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Michael Hartley is a Qualified Person as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.flynickel.com.

