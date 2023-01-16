The "Europe Tractor Market Industry Analysis Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe tractor market size witnessed shipments of 158,231 units in 2022, which is expected to reach 200,449 units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Increasing Use of Bioenergy in Tractors

Conventionally, farmers used diesel engine tractors known for their high power. Tractors are now more efficient and can complete tasks with fewer power requirements due to advances in machine technologies, fuel, and engines. The volatility in diesel prices hampers the budget management of farmers. Farm-produced bio-based energy can already be used to power several new, cutting-edge models of agricultural machinery.

Technological Advance in Tractor Technology

A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future in the Europe tractor market. Tractor manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based tractors are currently available in the market. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.

Industry Restraints

Lack of Awareness of the Latest Agricultural Equipment Innovations

There are many innovations and advances in the agricultural sector and agriculture tractors and machinery. Agriculture scientists develop ways to increase yield using innovative and efficient machinery. Implementing modern equipment and systems and adopting advanced scientific methods such as artificial intelligence help farmers make better decisions.

The number of farmers unaware of the latest innovations in agriculture technologies and equipment is very high in Europe. This is mainly due to limited awareness and information among the farming community.

The resistance from farmers to change and update their farming practices is another reason for the low adoption of the latest agricultural machinery. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the Europe tractor market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

by Horsepower

Less than 50 HP

50-100 HP

Above 100 HP

by Drive Type

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

by Geography

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Poland

Spain

Others

Austria

Belgium

Sweden

Netherlands

Czech Republic

Portugal

Key Vendors

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

Zetor

Mahindra Mahindra

Escorts

JCB

Foton Motor

MTW Holdings

SDF

Arbos Group

Yanmar

