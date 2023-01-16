The "Europe Tractor Market Industry Analysis Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe tractor market size witnessed shipments of 158,231 units in 2022, which is expected to reach 200,449 units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period.
Market Trends and Opportunities
Increasing Use of Bioenergy in Tractors
Conventionally, farmers used diesel engine tractors known for their high power. Tractors are now more efficient and can complete tasks with fewer power requirements due to advances in machine technologies, fuel, and engines. The volatility in diesel prices hampers the budget management of farmers. Farm-produced bio-based energy can already be used to power several new, cutting-edge models of agricultural machinery.
Technological Advance in Tractor Technology
A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future in the Europe tractor market. Tractor manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based tractors are currently available in the market. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.
Industry Restraints
Lack of Awareness of the Latest Agricultural Equipment Innovations
There are many innovations and advances in the agricultural sector and agriculture tractors and machinery. Agriculture scientists develop ways to increase yield using innovative and efficient machinery. Implementing modern equipment and systems and adopting advanced scientific methods such as artificial intelligence help farmers make better decisions.
The number of farmers unaware of the latest innovations in agriculture technologies and equipment is very high in Europe. This is mainly due to limited awareness and information among the farming community.
The resistance from farmers to change and update their farming practices is another reason for the low adoption of the latest agricultural machinery. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the Europe tractor market during the forecast period.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the Europe tractor market?
2. What is the growth rate of the Europe Tractor Market?
3. What are the expected units sold in the Europe tractor market by 2028?
4. Who are the key players in the Europe tractor market?
5. Which wheel drive holds the highest Europe tractor market share?
6. Which country dominates the Europe tractor market?
Market Segmentation
by Horsepower
- Less than 50 HP
- 50-100 HP
- Above 100 HP
by Drive Type
- 2-Wheel-Drive
- 4-Wheel-Drive
by Geography
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Poland
- Spain
- Others
- Austria
- Belgium
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Czech Republic
- Portugal
Key Vendors
- John Deere
- CNH Industrial
- AGCO
- Kubota
Other Prominent Vendors
- Zetor
- Mahindra Mahindra
- Escorts
- JCB
- Foton Motor
- MTW Holdings
- SDF
- Arbos Group
- Yanmar
