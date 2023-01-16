Invibes Advertising NV
London, 16 Januray 2023 - Under the liquidity contract for the shares of Invibes
Advertising (BE0974299316 - ALINV FP) entrusted to TP ICAP (Europe) SA, the
following resources were included in the liquidity account on 31/12/2022:
• 8,656 shares
• 16,218.02 Euros in cash
In the 2nd half of 2022, a total of:
It recalled that at the time of the half-yearly report at 30/06/2022, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:
It is recalled that when the new liquidity contract was set up on 17/11/2021, the following means were made available:
• 6,000 shares
• 50,000.00 Euros in cash
TP ICAP (Europe) SA is authorised and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel
et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Invibes Advertising
Invibes Advertising is an international technology company specializing in digital advertising innovation. Founded in 2011 by co-CEOs Kris Vlaemynck and Nicolas Pollet, Invibes Advertising has developed an integrated technology platform designed to strengthen the relationship between brands and consumers through in-feed ads.
At Invibes Advertising we believe in the power of connections.
In order to partner with some of the greatest brands in the world, like Amazon, Bacardi, Volkswagen, Dell, IKEA and Toyota, we rely on even greater people to share our innovations with the world. Along with our unwavering belief in technological potential, more fundamentally, we believe in the potential of our people. At Invibes Advertising we actively strive to maintain an energetic, open environment that fosters a culture of ideation, growth and GoodVibes, that shines straight through to our clients.
Want to hear more about Invibes Advertising? Visit: www.invibes.com
Invibes Advertising is listed on the Euronext Stock Exchange (Ticker: ALINV - ISIN: BE0974299316)
