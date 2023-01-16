Regulatory News:

At 31 December 2022, resources made available for the liquidity agreement concluded by Carmila (Paris:CARM) with Exane BNP Paribas were the following:

106,026 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 1,217,210.

During the 2nd half-year 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 565,330 shares, for a total amount of Euro 8,079,132 (3,185 transactions);

- For sale, 536,313 shares, for a total amount of Euro 7,760,524 (3,170 transactions).

For information, at the time of the last assessments, available resources were:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly assessment at June 30, 2022, available resources were:

76,783 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 1,535,818.

2. During the 1st half-year 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

For purchase, 274,757 shares, for a total amount of Euro 3,944,551 (1,749 transactions);

- For sale, 284,805 shares, for a total amount of Euro 4,139,352 (1,749 transactions).

3. As of July 1st, 2021, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources were:

112,910 CARMILA shares

- Euro 991,074.

4. As of December 31, 2018, date of implementation of the AMF decision n°2018-1 dated July 2, 2018, the following resources were:

203,848 CARMILA shares;

- Euro 743,970.

*withdrawal of 102,358 shares on July 1st, 2019.

INVESTOR AGENDA

15 February 2023 (after market close): 2022 annual results

16 February 2023: Annual results presentation

20 April 2023 (after market close): First-quarter 2023 financial information

11 May 2023: Annual General Meeting

25 July 2023 (after market close): First half 2023 results

26 July 2023: First half 2023 results presentation

20 October 2023 (after market close): Third-quarter 2023 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

The third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2022, its portfolio was valued at €6.16 billion, comprising 208 shopping centres, leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

