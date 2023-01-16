DJ Affluent Medical: Affluent Medical strengthens its management team to support industrial and commercial deployment

Affluent Medical strengthens its management team to support industrial and commercial deployment

Aix-en-Provence, January 16, 2023 - 5:45 pm - Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME), a French MedTech specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical devices, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and cardiac mitral valve pathologies, announces, following the strengthening of the clinical team with the arrival of Christophe Giot VP clinical affairs in the second half of 2022, the recruitment of three members of the management committee to prepare the next stages of industrialization and marketing of these three innovative medical devices, Kalios, Artus and Epygon.

Céline Buard - Marketing Director

A graduate of ESCP Paris and holder of a DU in Nutrition and Metabolic Diseases from the University of Medicine in Rennes, Céline Buard has held various sales and marketing positions in major healthcare groups (Johnson&Johnson, Medtronic, Becton Dickinson) for fifteen years. She has strongly contributed to the development of projects in Europe, Latin America, the United States and worldwide, in various clinical fields (general surgery, gynecology, urology, dental, diabetes, ophthalmology). Céline was in charge of the urinary incontinence product line at Johnson&Johnson for several years. After 5 years with the start-up Eyetechcare as Marketing and Sales Director, Céline joined Truffle Capital in June 2022, completing her experience in the cardiovascular field with Caranx Médical. She brings her marketing experience to the Affluent Medical team since November 2022.

Olivier Belamy -Industrialization Director

Olivier Belamy has more than 20 years of experience in managerial positions within large pharmaceutical groups, where he has been involved in issues of organization, industrial performance and asset valuation. Previously, Olivier was COO of Robocath and Ecential Robotics, two companies specializing in robotics for interventional cardiology. He was then in charge of industrial development through the structuring of industrialization and mass production processes.

Claire André - Quality Assurance Manager

Claire André has more than 15 years of experience in quality management, mainly in the medical device, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Prior to joining Affluent Medical, Claire André held quality management positions in companies developing and marketing class III medical devices. Most notably, she worked for Perouse Medical between 2014 and 2018, a company that designs, manufactures and markets cardiovascular medical devices and long-term vascular access devices. She then joined Fill-Med Laboratories between 2018 and 2022, a major player in anti-aging medical products and cosmetics. During her career, Claire André has built a strong background in injectable, implantable products and associated standards and regulations.

Sébastien Ladet, CEO of Affluent Medical, said: "I am delighted that Claire, Olivier and Céline have joined Affluent Medical at a pivotal time in the life of the Group. As we continue the clinical development of our three innovative medical devices, Affluent Medical is actively preparing for the next steps in industrialization and commercial development with a highly experienced and complementary team."

Funding for next steps in development

Affluent Medical is examining the best financing options to support the next stages of its development. In particular, Affluent Medical is particularly attentive to equity market conditions and plans to carry out a capital increase during the first half of 2023 involving all its existing shareholders. Such an operation would be designed to finance the company's ongoing clinical programs and would benefit from the support of its reference shareholder.

