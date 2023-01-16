North America Pipette Tips Market to Reach US$ 1.2 Bn by End of 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is projected to propel the North America Pipette Tips Market growth

Rise in investment in laboratory automation is expected to augment industry growth

Increase in demand for disposable pipette tips in clinical and diagnostic laboratories is likely to aid in market expansion of the North America pipette tips industry during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTOM, Del., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America Pipette Tips Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. Pipette tips are autoclavable and disposable attachments for the dispensing and uptake of liquids with the help of a pipette. They are used in a majority of clinical setups and laboratories for dispensing liquids into well plates for conducting PCR assays. The presence of major research and development laboratories and the need for pipettes for clinical studies are projected to serve as key factors boosting the North America Pipette Tips Market size during the forecast period.





Manufacturers operating in the North America Pipette Tips Market are indulging in the launch of next-generation pipette tips in different volumes and sizes to generate significant revenues. Increase in investments in research and development activities and rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical sector are further expected to drive North America Pipette Tips Market development during the forecast period.

According to TMR report, the North America Pipette Tips Market was valued at US$ 348.6 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2031. Increase in investments in laboratory automation in the developed nations of Canada and the U.S. is projected to help create new business opportunities for this market in the long run.

Key Drivers:

Rise in need for diagnosis of infectious diseases is expected to boost the North America pipette tips market during the forecast period

pipette tips market during the forecast period Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart disorders, cancer, diabetes, and others is likely to augment the need for pipette tips, thereby driving the North American market

Key Findings of Study:

Rapid Expansion of Pharmaceutical Sector to Boost Market Growth : One of the most frequently used portable instruments in research facilities is the pipette tip. Liquid handling systems are extensively utilized by diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions. Micropipette tips are also utilized for the dispensing of multiple testing products in laboratories that examine industrial products. As a result, the rise in demand for injecting products in the medical industry is expected to drive the North America pipette tips market during the forecast period.

: One of the most frequently used portable instruments in research facilities is the pipette tip. Liquid handling systems are extensively utilized by diagnostic labs, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions. Micropipette tips are also utilized for the dispensing of multiple testing products in laboratories that examine industrial products. As a result, the rise in demand for injecting products in the medical industry is expected to drive the pipette tips market during the forecast period. Rise in Need for Timely Disease Diagnostics: Need for lab tests to detect infectious diseases increased rapidly during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, lung disease, and cardiovascular diseases is on the rise as a result of the rise in geriatric population and the change in people's lifestyles. These factors are expected to augment the need for timely diagnosis of disease, thereby promoting the growth of the North American pipette tips market.

Demographical Growth Dynamics:

The U.S. accounted for the dominant share of the North America pipette tips market in the past and is anticipated to continue doing so during the forecast period owing to the rise in adoption of top-quality labware and supplies

pipette tips market in the past and is anticipated to continue doing so during the forecast period owing to the rise in adoption of top-quality labware and supplies Increase in investment in clinical trials and presence of multiple R&D facilities for clinical study purposes are projected to promote the market development for pipette tips in the U.S. during the forecast period

Key Players:

Some notable players in the North America pipette tips market include

Beckman Coulter Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Tecan Trading AG,

BioScience, F.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Sorenson Bioscience,

Labcon North America,

Aurora Biomed Inc.,

Agilent Technologies Inc.,

Hamilton Company, and Mettler Toledo.

North America Pipette Tips Market Segmentation

Type

Non-filtered Pipette Tips



Filtered Pipette Tips

Conductivity

Conductive



Non-conductive

Tip Size

0.1 -20 µl



20 µl -200 µl



200 µl -500 µl



500 µl -800 µl



800 µl -1000 µl



Above 1000 µl

Mode of Operation

Semi-automatic



Fully Automatic

Product Category

Sterile



Non-sterile

End-use

Testing Laboratory



Pharmaceutical Industry



Hospitals & Clinics



Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales



Indirect Sales

Countries/Sub-regions

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

