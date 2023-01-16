Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced the appointments of two key new members to its management team: Tracey Stern as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and Stuart Schady as Vice-President Trading & Market Data Services.

Tracey Stern

Tracey joins the CSE after an extensive career as a senior market regulator with the Ontario Securities Commission and as a chief compliance officer with a Canadian investment dealer. With her deep knowledge of domestic and global developments in market structure, Tracey will support the continuing evolution of the CSE as a leading exchange for global entrepreneurial companies.

Stuart Schady

Stuart assumes his new role after three years at the CSE as Director of Business Development in the Trading & Market Data Services Group. Prior to joining the Exchange, he had a client-facing role with a global trading technology and services firm, and various roles at the largest banking group in Africa and its brokerage subsidiary. During his tenure with the CSE, Stuart has impressed clients and colleagues with his focus on service and his knowledge of the ever-evolving trading landscape.

"I want to congratulate Tracey and Stuart, two highly skilled and experienced leaders, on their appointments and welcome them to the executive team," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "With our strengthened management team, we are positioned for further success during a year in which several notable initiatives will be coming to fruition. We look forward to sharing more in the coming months."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

