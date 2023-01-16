Productsup provides L'Oréal with more control over its product data to drive down costs and fuel growth

Productsup, the leading product-to-consumer (P2C) software company, officially announced today that L'Oréal Australia, the world's leading beauty player, has selected the Productsup P2C platform to enhance its commerce operations by delivering rich, relevant, and accurate product information to consumers. As its feed management partner, Productsup will help accelerate L'Oréal's go-to-market strategy in the APAC region, enabling the company to reach more consumers across more channels than ever before.

"L'Oréal has always been an outlier for technology innovation in the beauty industry, pushing established boundaries," said Vincent Peters, Chief Executive Officer at Productsup. "From developing its own artificial intelligence system that analyzes consumer behavior online to launching experiences in the metaverse, the brand has a reputation for identifying trends before they go viral. We're excited to help L'Oréal deliver on its promise to celebrate beauty while maintaining quality, authenticity, and efficiency in its product information at every consumer touchpoint."

With more than 30 different makeup, hair, fragrance, skincare, and sun protection brands within its portfolio, L'Oréal Australia has a huge volume of diverse product information that it needs to continuously clean, enrich, and distribute across various marketing and selling channels. Productsup's P2C platform enables L'Oréal to gain complete visibility over its product feeds and automate manual processes, providing the control and agility needed to manage a strong omnichannel brand presence regardless of the channel.

"We needed an enterprise-grade platform that could handle complex data, integrate with our existing tech stack, and provide a comprehensive view of our product data ecosystem all while having a user-friendly interface," said Cristina Borsaru, Head of Search at L'Oréal Australia and New Zealand. "Productsup's product-to-consumer platform delivers on all of these requirements, equipping our team with the leading-edge technology needed to reach consumers in the fastest and most cost-effective way."

Learn more about Productsup's P2C platform and feed management solutions: https://www.productsup.com/solutions/feed-management/.

