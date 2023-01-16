Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has granted a total of 150,000 stock options to its directors and officers at an exercise price of twelve cents per share for a period of twelve months. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company has also engaged Blue Sun Productions Inc. for seven thousand dollars and Aktiencheck AG for fifty thousand Euros over six months as part of the Company's ongoing market awareness strategy.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several projects located throughout North America. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 8,135-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' and the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Project'. Cruz's 6,146-acre Hector cobalt project is located in the vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver, and diamonds. Cruz's BC project is the 1,542-acre War Eagle cobalt project. Cruz's Idaho projects include the 2,211-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project' and the 80- acre 'Idaho Star Cobalt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@cruzbatterymetals.com.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

James Nelson, CEO and Director

T: 604-899-9150

Toll free: 1-855-599-9150

E: info@cruzbatterymetals.com

W: www.cruzbatterymetals.com

Twitter: @CruzBattMetals

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151459