Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTC Pink: AAIRF) (the "Company" or "Aires") announces that, further to its previous press releases of May 9, 2022, June 23, 2022, August 2, 2022, August 26, 2022, September 21, 2022, October 21, 2022, November 3, 2022 and December 6, 2022, the Company filed a revocation application on December 14, 2022 to revoke the failure to file cease trade order ("CTO") issued by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") against the Company dated May 6, 2022. The CTO orders that general trading, whether direct or indirect, of the securities of the Company cease. A copy of the CTO has been posted to the OSC website.

In connection with the Company's revocation application, the Company received a Comment Letter from the OSC on January 10, 2023 and is currently in the process of addressing the OSC's comments and requests. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

In addition, the Company announces the resignation of Kristoffer P. Guajala as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective August 29, 2022. The Company would like to thank Mr. Guajala for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly accredited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer-reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.airestech.com .

