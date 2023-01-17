Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2023) - Li3 Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LILI) ("Li3 Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 9, 2023 (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $200,000. The Private Placement involved the issuance of 2,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital stock of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one (1/2) warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for $0.20 at any time within two years after closing.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes and to assist in conducting due diligence of potential business opportunities. The closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

In addition, the Company would like to correct the press release dated January 9, 2023 relating to the 2,000,000 options granted. The exercise price of the options granted was $0.12 and not $0.10 as stated in the January 9, 2023 press release.

About Li3 Lithium Corp.

Li3 Lithium is focused on acquiring and developing hard rock spodumene lithium assets in Zimbabwe and Argentina, where the founders have significant experience and relationships. As evidenced by recent market growth, hard rock lithium deposits are forecast to continue to dominate the global supply of lithium given the scarcity, complexity and capex-intensive nature of alternative brine sources. At present, spodumene concentrate is at a record high price of US$5,500/tonne and forecast to go higher.

Li3 Lithium has a 50 percent interest in Li3 Resources Inc., a private company with a 50 percent interest in the Mutare Lithium Project, which consists of 1,500 hectares of licenses within the Mutare Greenstone Belt of Zimbabwe.

Contact Information:

Li3 Lithium Corp

Stephen Dunn, Director

Tel: 416-361-2827

Email: info@lithium3.com

www.lithium3.com

