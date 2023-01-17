

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receives GlobalLogic CEO Nitesh Banga.

SAN JOSE, CA, Jan 17, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company and Digital Engineering leader, today announced plans to open new engineering centers across Spain. The announcement was made by Nitesh Banga, President and CEO of GlobalLogic, during a meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.GlobalLogic specializes in digital engineering: combining experience design, complex software engineering, and data engineering to address its clients' needs for transformative services. The Spain centers will represent GlobalLogic's first sites in Southwest Europe, adding to more than 20 existing EMEA locations across 9 other countries. They will be charged with providing design-led digital engineering services to global and Spanish clients in both on-site and off-site support models depending on customer location and need.To meet robust demand for digital engineering and transformation, GlobalLogic has been steadily expanding its footprint with the introduction of new centers and the acquisition of strong digital engineering firms in strategic hubs around the world. Spain emerged as a key location for GlobalLogic, inspired by the government's public commitment to the digital transformation of its economy laid out in the Digital Spain 2026 (Espana Digital) agenda and their ongoing programs to attract technology firms to invest in the country. Establishing a footprint in Spain provides GlobalLogic access to the country's highly capable software engineering talent. It also enables the company to bring its unique digital engineering capabilities, best practices, and industry expertise to top Spanish brands seeking experienced partners for their digital transformations."Spain is committed to an inclusive and humanistic digitalization relying on public-private partnerships. Investment projects of this scale are key to accelerating the digital transformation," said the Spanish Prime Minister."We are thrilled to expand our operations into Spain," said Nitesh Banga, President & CEO, GlobalLogic. "To be able to plant roots in a country that publicly embraces digital transformation, and to harness the exceptional talent in Spain to meet our shared objectives is incredibly exciting. Further, we are grateful for the warm welcome and incredible support of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's administration throughout the process. I envision great things to come from our investments here."GlobalLogic established its legal entity in Spain in 2022. The company's expansion strategy includes both organic growth as well as actively looking at growth opportunities through acquisition within the country. For its Spain operations, GlobalLogic is considering several target cities including Valencia and Malaga for a 2023 launch, with Madrid and Tarragona on the long-term roadmap. Looking to build a strong technology workforce, the company will seek to hire Software Architects and Engineers, Designers, Data Scientists, and other high-skilled professionals. GlobalLogic anticipates creating a workforce of up to 2,500 to 3,000 professionals over the next 3 years through local hiring and potential acquisitions.GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group company and will join other Hitachi companies with established presence in Spain including Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Energy, and Hitachi Vantara among others.About GlobalLogic Inc.GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise - we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.GlobalLogicCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.