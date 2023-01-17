Regulatory News:

BALYO (Paris:BALYO)(FR0013258399, mnemonic: BALYO, PEA-PME eligible), a technology leader in the design of innovative robotic solutions for industrial forklifts, announces that they have been selected by the Danone group to equip a plant located in the north of France. Over the course of 2023, BALYO will deploy on this site a fleet of ten "REACHY" robots.

With more than 190 production sites, Danone is one of the largest food companies in the world, distributing its products in nearly 120 countries. In order to optimize the storage space and operating costs of its industrial sites, Danone chose BALYO, to automate the storage and shipping of pallets operations for one of its most important manufacturing sites.

BALYO robots not only automate operations, but also improve safety and reduce the damage often associated with the manual handling of goods. BALYO's innovations transform standard industrial forklifts so that they can work autonomously. Using SLAM navigation and LiDAR, along with a host of other sensors.

Specifically designed to operate in areas with very tight space constraints at high elevations, such as narrow aisles and minimal pallet spacing in racks, REACHY robots offer a high level of accuracy, performance and safety, meeting the high expectations set out by Danone.

In addition, BALYO's robots will be simple and easy to deploy for Danone because they do not require any infrastructure changes to the existing facility space.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, said: We are very proud to have been selected at the end of 2022 by such a prestigious group as Danone. Their performance standards were rigorous, and we are thrilled that our robots met and exceeded those expectations. Proof of the ease of use of our solutions, the pilot robot was operational the very afternoon following its delivery to the site. The deployment of a fleet of 10 robots within this site is planned over H2 2023. This new deployment is an example of the many advances made by BALYO in recent years, both in terms of performance and ease of use of our robots. The robotization of logistics flows remains at the heart of the challenges facing manufacturers and BALYO is perfectly positioned to meet this growing demand

Next BALYO financial release: full-year 2022 sales, January 26, 2023 after market close.

ABOUT BALYO

Humans around the World deserve enriching and creative jobs. At BALYO, we believe that pallet movements in DC and manufacturing sites should be left to fully autonomous robots. To execute this ambition, BALYO transforms standard forklifts into intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough Driven by Balyo technology. Our leading geo guidance navigation system enables robots to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings without the need for any additional infrastructure. To accelerate the material handling market conversion to autonomy, BALYO has entered into two global partnerships with KION (Fenwick-Linde's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group. A full range of globally available robots has been developed for virtually all traditional warehousing applications; Tractor, Pallet, Stackers, Reach and VNA-robots. BALYO and its subsidiaries in Boston and Singapore serve clients in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has been listed on EURONEXT since 2017 and its sales revenue reached €21.8 million in 2021. For more information, visit www.balyo.com.

