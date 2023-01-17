A new report by the International Energy Agency's Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS) estimates that lost revenue from PV module soiling amounts to more than €3 billion ($3.2 billion) per year - an amount that is only set to increase as PV systems grow larger and more efficient.Soiling - where PV modules become coated with dust, dirt, sand or snow and thus receive less sunlight - is still an underestimated problem for solar power systems. Specialized solutions are now available in the form of anti-soiling glass coatings, automated and manual cleaning products, and models to predict ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...