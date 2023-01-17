Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.01.2023

GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2023 | 08:10
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Invitation to Q4 & FY 2022 presentation

Hamilton, Bermuda
January 17, 2023

Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Tuesday February 14, 2023, on or about 07:00 CET (1:00 a.m. EST).

In connection with the earnings release, a live video webcast will be held at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST) on the same day. In order to attend, use the following link to register and watch the webcast:

https://events.webcast.no/flex-lng/YrvAzYJqnaDp7Z7oX33U/p9tqLnDsuXlQ1kEILMLY

We encourage listeners to register for the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to start. A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the presentation. You can also submit questions by sending an email to ir@flexlng.com.

The presentation material which will be used will be made available on www.flexlng.com and a replay of the webcast will also be made available at this website, as well as on the Flex LNG YouTube channel.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog, having fixed 12 of our 13 vessels on long term fixed-rate charter contracts. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
