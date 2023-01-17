South Africa scientists have developed an integrated, solar-powered heat pump and refrigerator for use by food vendors in sub-Saharan Africa. The dual system is powered by two 90 W solar modules and repurposes waste heat.Academics from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa have designed a PV-powered integrated heat pump and cooling system to heat up food and refrigerate drinks. The system uses a vapor compression refrigeration system with R134a refrigerant. It has two separate compartments for warming and cooling, with a volume of 50 liters each. The condenser operates at ...

