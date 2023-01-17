Amp Energy has agreed to set up a 200 MW wind-solar plant on a build-own-operate basis. It will sell the generated electricity to Solar Energy Corp. of India.From pv magazine India Amp Energy India has signed a power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) for a 200 MWp wind-solar hybrid project. The developer won the capacity under SECI's 1.2 GW hybrid wind-solar tender (Tranche-V). Amp Energy will develop the project, which will be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS), on a build-own-operate basis. It will be allowed to set up the project anywhere in India. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...