Dienstag, 17.01.2023
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
WKN: A0MKUX ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol: 3BHA 
Stuttgart
17.01.23
11:16 Uhr
49,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
17.01.2023 | 10:18
BH Macro Limited - Intention to Raise Equity

BH Macro Limited - Intention to Raise Equity

PR Newswire

London, January 17

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Intention to raise equity

The Board of BH Macro Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it is contemplating an equity raise in response to strong demand for the Company's shares.

It is envisaged that an equity raise would help satisfy further market demand and improve liquidity, alongside spreading the Company's fixed costs across a wider share capital base.

Further details will be announced in due course.

Enquiries

Richard Horlick
Chairman

William Simmonds / Rupert Budge
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
020 7742 4000

© 2023 PR Newswire
