BH Macro Limited - Intention to Raise Equity
PR Newswire
London, January 17
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION
BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Intention to raise equity
The Board of BH Macro Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it is contemplating an equity raise in response to strong demand for the Company's shares.
It is envisaged that an equity raise would help satisfy further market demand and improve liquidity, alongside spreading the Company's fixed costs across a wider share capital base.
Further details will be announced in due course.
Enquiries
Richard Horlick
Chairman
William Simmonds / Rupert Budge
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
020 7742 4000