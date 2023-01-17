Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
17.01.23
08:05 Uhr
2,920 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9702,98010:52
Actusnews Wire
17.01.2023 | 10:23
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 11/30/22


Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares58 913 271
Number of real voting rights93 210 799
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		95 377 383



For more information:


OL Groupe

Tel : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - compartiment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Services de loisirs
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGtrkpSclGaXx2xqZ55qmWeXl2qUmGKbbpTLx5RplpaYnGqSnJtibMrLZnBplWto
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78062-olg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-version-anglaise-30112022.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OL GROUPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.