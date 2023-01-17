The Pebble Group's end-FY22 trading update discloses that both of its operations, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, have traded well and that the group results will be 'at least' in line with market expectations. Facilisgroup is growing its Partner base and increasing spend per Partner, with its new Commercio all-in-one e-commerce solution ramping up to over 100 customers by the year-end. Brand Addition's revenues were up 12%, on increased gross margin, despite supply chain disruption. Group year-end net cash of c £15.0m is a little ahead of our modelled £14.4m (excluding leases). This good performance and the opportunities for further progress are not, in our opinion, fully reflected in the share price.

