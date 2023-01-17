Well-Regarded Experts in Aircraft Leasing and Technology Supercharge Firm's Innovations and Best Practices to Deliver World-Class Solutions

As the global aviation finance community once again gathers in Dublin, Ireland, for the industry's flagship conferences, LeaseWorks®, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions and services, is excited to unveil new appointments to its Advisory Board and a series of enhancements to its market-leading suite of software solutions.

As part of the firm's continuing focus on advancing aircraft lessors' agility and innovation, four well-regarded experts have joined to make industry-leading insights available to the LeaseWorks community. The most recent additions to the Product Advisory Board include:

Andy Mansell, Partner at Split Rock Aviation

Jonathan Lang, Merritt Brook Inc.

Karen Curtis, Karen Curtis, Principal, Sinoia Group LLC

Paul Mason, Principal Advisor, Archway Aviation

"At LeaseWorks, we firmly believe in the power of giving lessors access to the innovations and best practices so they can stay competitive, responsive, and fast-to-market," said Haseem Vazhayil, CEO, LeaseWorks. "Our Product Advisory Board has been a core element of that strategy, and we're pleased to welcome these distinguished advisory board members, whose stellar expertise and insights will help us bring to market simple, ground-breaking solutions, delivering the unmatched value our clients can't find anywhere else when it comes to digital transformation."

Andy Mansell is accomplished chief commercial officer with extensive experience in developing, implementing and executing strategies for aircraft trading and leasing, with a focus on both yield and residual value management. Prior to joining Split Rock and advising lessors, airlines and investors, Andy had thirty years of experience in the aircraft leasing industry, most of which he spent at Aviation Capital Group ("ACG") in senior positions. Andy is well regarded as a strategic thinker and has extensive experience in all facets of the aircraft leasing business, including the development of corporate strategy, origination of transactions and execution, management of OEM and airline relationships, the development and implementation of aircraft pricing, placement, and residual asset value management strategies.

Jonathan Lang is known for developing and executing transformative technology strategies that are key business enablers while maintaining stable core technology operations with robust operating controls and risk management functions. Throughout a career that has spanned firms from large hedge funds with a range of investments to both pre-IPO and publicly listed firms that include Colony Capital, Aircastle Limited and Paloma Partners, he has developed technology and managed teams to help drive business value while maintaining a robust operating platform.

Karen Curtis has served in a variety of entrepreneurial, senior managerial and consulting capacities responsible for defining the vision for Enterprise Architecture (EA) and managing its capabilities at large and mid-sized companies in the aviation finance, publishing and telecommunications sectors. With deep expertise in post-merger integrations, building EA teams from the ground up, and aligning IT and business strategy, her strength lies in enhancing efficiency and productivity through improving existing systems and developing enterprise-wide software solutions. Karen has also founded multiple start-up ventures, including technology consulting and the production, marketing and distribution of Hawaiian coffee.

Paul Mason has served in several senior and executive roles spanning many specialties, from engineering and technical developments, commercial and airline and airport operations to aircraft leasing and financial services. Currently, he serves as Principal Advisor at Archway Aviation, a private equity funded global aircraft lessor, leading initiatives to significantly increase the value of the firm's aviation portfolio. Previously, he was Deputy to the Head of Commercial Worldwide and VP Commercial Operations at Airbus SAS and eventually led Airbus' North American operations. Paul was involved in the evolution of analog to fly-by-wire aircraft developed by Airbus, the digitalization of all-cockpit displays and flight controls, as well as the early development of autopilot enabling aircraft's autonomous operation from ground-to-altitude and altitude-to-ground.

In addition to the new board appointments, LeaseWorks announced the roll-out of a series of enhancements to its product suite, including:

Subsequent Events Projection: Lessors can obtain further insights by projecting subsequent maintenance events up to the end-of-life of the asset.

Lessors can obtain further insights by projecting subsequent maintenance events up to the end-of-life of the asset. Letter of Credit History of Updates: Lessors can track the detailed history of Letter of Credit drawdowns and adjustments, improving the results of their audits.

Lessors can track the detailed history of Letter of Credit drawdowns and adjustments, improving the results of their audits. Forecasting Performance Enhancements: A faster forecast calculation engine enhances lessors' decision-making processes.

A faster forecast calculation engine enhances lessors' decision-making processes. Flexible and Brandable Portal : Lessors can create a self-service experience for airline customers, customizing the portal's interface to be in line with their brand and needs.

: Lessors can create a self-service experience for airline customers, customizing the portal's interface to be in line with their brand and needs. Tableau and Power BI Embedded Dashboards: Lessors now have a one-stop shop for all their data needs, with the ability to dissect data and visualize it with customized dashboards using the Salesforce reports, Microsoft Power BI and Tableau CRM.

Lessors now have a one-stop shop for all their data needs, with the ability to dissect data and visualize it with customized dashboards using the Salesforce reports, Microsoft Power BI and Tableau CRM. Journal Entry Export to ERP with API Functionality : Lessors can integrate the LeaseWorks software with their ERP using API, which eliminates manual upload and reconciliations between separate lessor management and ERP systems, significantly reducing data processing times and eliminating human error.

: Lessors can integrate the LeaseWorks software with their ERP using API, which eliminates manual upload and reconciliations between separate lessor management and ERP systems, significantly reducing data processing times and eliminating human error. Airline Bulk Invoicing: Lessors can filter and fetch rent slips for bulk invoice creation, select invoices for bulk approval, generate PDF documents for the selected invoices, review the generated documents and send the approved invoices to airline customers.

"With the goal of helping lessors to stay ahead of technological and industry disruptions, the LeaseWorks team is continually collaborating with members or our Advisory Board in conjunction with ongoing input from existing and prospective customers to enhance the functionalities and user experience our best-in-breed product provides," added Vazhayil.

Join LeaseWorks for the next edition of Product Release Webcast on February 23, 2023, 11 a.m. U.S. Eastern 16:00 Dublin time, to preview new product developments and module enhancements within our existing product portfolio, including CRM, Technical, Contracts and Finance. Sign up for the webcast by emailing: information@lease-works.com.

About LeaseWorks

LeaseWorks® provides cloud-based products and services to the aviation leasing community, with solutions for both lessors and airlines. Aeris MATCH helps lessors more quickly and effectively deploy their aviation assets with airlines around the globe. Aeris ASSET allows both lessors and airlines to manage the intricate details of aviation leases. These are the first two of a suite of products that will constitute a full-life-cycle portal for managing leased aviation assets. www.lease-works.com

