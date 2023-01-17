This is the inaugural transaction in the European Loan Market, and first fundraising outside LATAM, for the Brazilian-founded multinational.

The Company is expected to achieve ~€550 Million in revenue for 2022.

Today,Beontag one of the world's largest manufacturers of self-adhesives and smart tags (such as digital labels, and labeling technology solutions like RFID and NFC) announced that Tags Lux Sarl., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has secured and closed a binding agreement for a syndicated loan of €120 million with global banks and Deutsche Bank as sole lead arranger.

Beontag, the second largest provider of digital RFID and NFC solutions for some of the world's biggest fashion and consumer brands, is expected to achieve €550 Million in revenue for 2022, with international and national acquisitions, integrations and expansion contributing to significant top-line growth from pro forma actualized revenues of more than €400 Million in 2021. This is the first significant, international capital raise by the Brazilian-founded company with operations now spanning more than 15 international facilities and a presence in over 40 countries.

Terms of Syndicated Facility

The syndicated loan shall mature within 60 months from closing date with 18 months grace period, including a possibility of prepayment from the 18th month.

Beontag intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance to primarily refinance its existing debt throughout the group. Any excess proceeds will be used to support organic strategic initiatives across multiple geographies and enhance liquidity.

The transaction is expected to be leverage-neutral after closing.

The loan shall carry an interest rate of EURIBOR plus 4.5% per annum and contains incentivised terms that are linked to Beontag 2030 ESG strategy, which is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Every year, Beontag will seek third-party verification to certify and report upon progress against the ESG-related terms agreed.

Global Expansion, Borderless Solutions

Beontag's Chief Financial Officer, Pedro Christ, commented: "Investment is a key aspect of our journey to become a truly borderless, end-to-end solutions provider of self-adhesive label stock and IoT solutions. And we believe this syndicated capital raise is a good example of the confidence of international investors in Beontag's global strategy, as well as our current operational fundamentals.

For 2023, and beyond, we are excited to continue to innovate and expand our solutions to meet our clients' demands for future-focused support, all while taking care to improve our ESG credentials and reduce the impact of our sector on the planet."

The Managing Director of Global Emerging Markets from Deutsche Bank, Ricardo Cunha, added: "We are delighted to partner with Beontag for this transaction. This commitment, with and added ESG incentive, reflects our confidence in both the strength and sustainable intention of their innovative plans for the sector.

We look forward to keep supporting Beontag as the company expands into different markets and geographies."

ABOUT BEONTAG

For more than 40 years, Beontag has been dedicated to developing the future of pressure sensitive label stock and RFID technology, being world leaders in both segments. Today the company's dedicated team, leading technology, global reach, and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. Beontag's people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill Beontag's mission to be a digital enabler.

With modern manufacturing facilities, permanent investment and a highly qualified team, the company has been expanding its business globally and is one of the largest and most respected self-adhesive companies in Latin America. It also operates in the technology sector and has a wide portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, focused on the manufacture of radiofrequency smart labels, as well as on the development of software for the integration of the logistics chain, traceability, and product authentication.

To learn more, visit: https://beontag.com

