NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FB Financial Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: FBK), parent company of FirstBank, reported net income of $38.1 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.68 in the previous quarter and $1.02 in the fourth quarter of last year. Adjusted net income was $40.0 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share, compared to $0.68 in the previous quarter and $0.89 in the fourth quarter of last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $124.6 million, or $2.64 per diluted common share, compared to $190.3 million, or $3.97 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share were $2.91 and $3.78 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Company's book value per common share as of December 31, 2022, was $28.36 and the tangible book value ("TBV") per common share was $22.90.

The Company grew deposits to $10.9 billion (33.7% annualized), loans held for investment to $9.30 billion (8.42% annualized), total assets to $12.8 billion (19.1% annualized) and adjusted tangible book value per common share to $26.53 (10.6% annualized) during the fourth quarter of 2022 from the previous quarter. Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.78% for the fourth quarter and Mortgage contributed a pre-tax loss of $4.2 million for the quarter compared to a pre-tax loss of $3.7 million in the previous quarter.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher T. Holmes stated, "The Company performed well in our priority areas of liquidity, credit and capital, with strong performance metrics in each of those areas. Beyond those priorities, we were able to grow the Company with robust increases in deposits, loans and total assets. Our deposit growth of 33.7% annualized was the highlight of the quarter. As we head into 2023, we have positioned the Company for a tightening money supply, slower economic growth and intensifying competition."

2022 2021 Annualized (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter 4Q22 / 3Q22

% Change 4Q22 / 4Q21

% Change Balance Sheet Highlights Investment securities, at fair value $ 1,474,176 $ 1,485,133 $ 1,681,892 (2.93 )% (12.4 )% Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 108,961 97,011 672,924 48.9 % (83.8 )% Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value 30,490 33,722 79,299 (38.0 )% (61.6 )% Loans held for investment (HFI) 9,298,212 9,105,016 7,604,662 8.42 % 22.3 % Allowance for credit losses(a) 134,192 134,476 125,559 (0.84 )% 6.88 % Total assets 12,847,756 12,258,082 12,597,686 19.1 % 1.99 % Interest-bearing deposits 8,179,203 7,039,568 8,096,683 64.2 % 1.02 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,676,631 2,966,514 2,740,214 (38.8 )% (2.32 )% Mortgage escrow deposits 75,612 140,768 127,617 (183.6 )% (40.8 )% Total deposits 10,855,834 10,006,082 10,836,897 33.7 % 0.17 % Borrowings 415,677 722,940 171,778 (168.6 )% 142.0 % Total common shareholders' equity 1,325,425 1,281,161 1,432,602 13.7 % (7.48 )% Book value per share $ 28.36 $ 27.30 $ 30.13 15.4 % (5.87 )% Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 10.3 % 10.5 % 11.4 % Tangible book value per common share* $ 22.90 $ 21.85 $ 24.67 19.1 % (7.17 )% Adjusted tangible book value per common share* $ 26.53 $ 25.84 $ 24.55 10.6 % 8.07 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.50 % 8.54 % 9.51 % * Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure, see "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this Earnings Release dated January 17, 2023. (a) Excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $22,969, $23,577, and $14,380 recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Results of operations Net interest income $ 110,498 $ 111,384 $ 89,755 NIM 3.78 % 3.93 % 3.19 % Provisions for credit losses $ (456 ) $ 11,367 $ (10,769 ) Net charge-off ratio 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.12 % Noninterest income $ 17,469 $ 22,592 $ 53,219 Mortgage banking income $ 9,106 $ 12,384 $ 31,350 Total revenue $ 127,967 $ 133,976 $ 142,974 Noninterest expense $ 80,230 $ 81,847 $ 90,902 Core noninterest expense* $ 80,230 $ 81,847 $ 89,480 Efficiency ratio 62.7 % 61.1 % 63.6 % Core efficiency ratio* 61.0 % 60.7 % 67.0 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings* $ 50,299 $ 52,516 $ 43,573 Adjusted Banking segment pre-tax, pre-provision earnings* $ 54,479 $ 56,178 $ 42,863 Adjusted Mortgage segment pre-tax, pre-provision (loss) earnings* $ (4,180 ) $ (3,662 ) $ 710 Net income applicable to FB Financial Corporation(1) $ 38,143 $ 31,831 $ 48,827 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 1.02 Effective tax rate 20.8 % 21.9 % 22.3 % Adjusted net income* $ 40,045 $ 32,117 $ 42,551 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share* $ 0.85 $ 0.68 $ 0.89 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted 47,036,742 47,024,611 47,896,715 Actual shares outstanding - period end 46,737,912 46,926,377 47,549,241 Returns on average: Assets ("ROAA") 1.22 % 1.05 % 1.60 % Equity ("ROAE") 11.7 % 9.45 % 13.7 % Tangible common equity ("ROATCE")* 14.6 % 11.7 % 16.8 % * Certain measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure, see "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this Earnings Release dated January 17, 2023. (1) Includes dividends declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021.

Balance Sheet and Net Interest Margin

The Company reported loan balances (HFI) of $9.30 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of $193.2 million, or 8.42% annualized, from the end of the previous quarter. This loan growth during the quarter of $193.2 million was after the Company sold $125.7 million in participations to other banks as part of its balance sheet management strategy. The contractual yield on loans increased to 5.45% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 4.79% in the previous quarter.

Total deposits increased by $849.8 million in the fourth quarter to $10.9 billion. The increase in total deposits was driven by a focused initiative to increase deposits from new and existing customers. The Company's total cost of deposits increased during the quarter from the prior quarter by 68 basis points to 1.20%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.67%. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased to $2.68 billion during the quarter. The Company paid down higher cost Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $365.0 million at an average interest rate of 3.89% during the quarter.

The Company's net interest income decreased on a tax equivalent basis to $111.3 million in the fourth quarter from $112.1 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was related to higher interest expense on deposits and a $2.42 million decrease in loan fees from the prior quarter. The Company's NIM was 3.78% for the fourth quarter, compared to 3.93% for the third quarter. The NIM decreased due to lower loan fees, higher cost of funds, and a lower ratio of loans to deposits as the Company shifted to an enhanced balance sheet liquidity profile.

Holmes continued, "Maintaining optionality in the Company's liquidity profile positions us well for additional balance sheet growth and maximizing profitability in future quarters."

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $17.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $22.6 million for the prior quarter and $53.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Banking noninterest income was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.3 million for the prior quarter and $21.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net changes in fair value in commercial loans held for sale during the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted in a loss, related to a single national syndicated credit, included in noninterest income of $2.6 million compared to a loss of $0.4 million in the prior quarter and a gain of $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mortgage banking income decreased to $9.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $31.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Mortgage segment had a pre-tax net loss of $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a pre-tax net loss of $3.7 million during the previous quarter and a pre-tax contribution of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of last year. Interest rate lock commitment volume totaled $281.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to $408.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $1.48 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Chief Financial Officer, Michael Mettee noted, "Mortgage originations were expected to slow during the quarter due to normal seasonality, and results continue to be negatively impacted by volatile interest rates and the challenging housing market. The Mortgage segment continues to make adjustments to achieve sustainable operational profitability."

Expense Management

Noninterest expenses were $80.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $81.8 million for the prior quarter and $90.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Banking segment noninterest expense was $66.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $65.9 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $60.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Mortgage segment noninterest expense was $13.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $16.0 million for the previous quarter and $30.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company's core efficiency ratio was 61.0%, compared to 60.7% in the previous quarter and 67.0% for the fourth quarter of the prior year. The Banking segment core efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter was 54.7% versus the previous quarter of 53.8% and 57.5% in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Mettee noted, "The Company's overall efficiency ratio was relatively stable for the quarter and the Banking segment moved slightly higher due to a modestly higher expense load and lower loan fees impacting top line revenue."

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a net reversal in provisions for credit losses of $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The negative provision expense was the net of a provision expense of $0.2 million related to loans held for investment and a negative provision expense of $0.6 million related to unfunded loan commitments. Unfunded construction loan commitments reduced by $57.7 million during the fourth quarter leading to the smaller allowance for credit losses ("ACL") and negative provision expense related to these unfunded commitments. The Company maintains an ACL of $134.2 million as of December 31, 2022, representing 1.44% of loans HFI.

The Company experienced net charge offs of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, or 0.02% of average loans HFI, compared to net charge-offs to average loans HFI of 0.00% in the prior quarter. For the year-ended December 31, 2022, the Company experienced net charge-offs of $1.8 million, or 0.02% of average loans HFI, compared to 0.08% for the year-ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's nonperforming loans as a percent of loans HFI were 0.49% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.47% at the end of the previous quarter and 0.62% at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous year. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets at the end of the fourth quarter were 0.68% compared to 0.62% as of the prior quarter-end. A single relationship from the commercial loans HFS portfolio from a previous acquisition contributed 7 bps of the increase in nonperforming assets in the fourth quarter.

Holmes commented, "Our loan portfolio continues to exhibit strong credit quality metrics. We had minimal charge-offs in the quarter, which is consistent with our results for the year, and our balance sheet is positioned for potential economic headwinds in 2023."

Capital Strength

"We remain in a position of capital strength with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.0% and tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.50%. The Company is well positioned to deploy capital as opportunities arise," commented Holmes.

Summary

Holmes summarized, "The fourth quarter results demonstrated our ability to raise customer deposits in a challenging environment. The growth resulted in net interest margin contraction, but positions the Company well as we move into 2023. We remain positioned for a range of economic outcomes by concentrating on liquidity, credit and capital in the near term. A focused discipline on these priorities will serve our customers, associates, communities, and shareholders well during the coming year."

Financial Summary and Key Metrics (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2022 2021 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Statement of Income Data Total interest income $ 147,598 $ 128,483 $ 97,219 Total interest expense 37,100 17,099 7,464 Net interest income 110,498 111,384 89,755 Total noninterest income 17,469 22,592 53,219 Total noninterest expense 80,230 81,847 90,902 Earnings before income taxes and provisions for credit losses 47,737 52,129 52,072 Provisions for credit losses (456 ) 11,367 (10,769 ) Income tax expense 10,042 8,931 14,006 Net income applicable to noncontrolling interest 8 - 8 Net income applicable to FB Financial Corporation(a) $ 38,143 $ 31,831 $ 48,827 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 111,279 $ 112,145 $ 90,537 Adjusted net income* $ 40,045 $ 32,117 $ 42,551 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings* $ 50,299 $ 52,516 $ 43,573 Per Common Share Diluted net income $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 1.02 Adjusted diluted net income* 0.85 0.68 0.89 Book value 28.36 27.30 30.13 Tangible book value* 22.90 21.85 24.67 Adjusted tangible book value* 26.53 25.84 24.55 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - fully diluted 47,036,742 47,024,611 47,896,715 Period-end number of shares 46,737,912 46,926,377 47,549,241 Selected Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,027,052 $ 618,290 $ 1,797,740 Loans held for investment (HFI) 9,298,212 9,105,016 7,604,662 Allowance for credit losses(b) (134,192 ) (134,476 ) (125,559 ) Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value(c) 108,961 97,011 672,924 Commercial loans held for sale, at fair value 30,490 33,722 79,299 Investment securities, at fair value 1,474,176 1,485,133 1,681,892 Other real estate owned, net 5,794 5,919 9,777 Total assets 12,847,756 12,258,082 12,597,686 Interest-bearing deposits 8,179,203 7,039,568 8,096,683 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,676,631 2,966,514 2,740,214 Total deposits 10,855,834 10,006,082 10,836,897 Borrowings 415,677 722,940 171,778 Total common shareholders' equity 1,325,425 1,281,161 1,432,602 Selected Ratios Return on average: Assets 1.22 % 1.05 % 1.60 % Shareholders' equity 11.7 % 9.45 % 13.7 % Tangible common equity* 14.6 % 11.7 % 16.8 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.4 % 11.1 % 11.7 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) 3.78 % 3.93 % 3.19 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 62.7 % 61.1 % 63.6 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis)* 61.0 % 60.7 % 67.0 % Loans HFI to deposit ratio 85.7 % 91.0 % 70.2 % Total loans to deposit ratio 86.9 % 92.3 % 77.1 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 24.7 % 29.6 % 25.3 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.04 % 4.53 % 3.45 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.84 % 0.90 % 0.38 % Cost of total deposits 1.20 % 0.52 % 0.22 % Credit Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans HFI(b) 1.44 % 1.48 % 1.65 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans HFI 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.12 % Nonperforming loans HFI as a percentage of total loans HFI 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets(c) 0.68 % 0.62 % 0.50 % Preliminary capital ratios (Consolidated) Total common shareholders' equity to assets 10.3 % 10.5 % 11.4 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.50 % 8.54 % 9.51 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 10.5 % 10.7 % 10.5 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)(d) 11.3 % 11.2 % 12.6 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)(d) 13.1 % 13.0 % 14.5 % Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) (CET1)(d) 11.0 % 10.9 % 12.3 % (a) Includes dividends declared and paid by the Company's REIT subsidiary to minority interest preferred shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021. (b) Excludes reserve for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $22,969, $23,577, and $14,380 recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. (c) Includes optional right to repurchase seriously delinquent GNMA loans previously sold of $26,211 and $26,485 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. (d) Risk-weighted assets are calculated using the standardized method of the Basel III Framework. *These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation and discussion of this non-GAAP measure, see "GAAP Reconciliation and Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this Earnings Release dated January 17, 2023.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2022 2021 Adjusted net income Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Income before income taxes $ 48,193 $ 40,762 $ 62,841 Less other non-operating items(1) (2,562 ) (387 ) 8,499 Adjusted pre-tax net income 50,755 41,149 54,342 Adjusted income tax expense 10,710 9,032 11,791 Adjusted net income $ 40,045 $ 32,117 $ 42,551 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 47,036,742 47,024,611 47,896,715 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 1.02 Less other non-operating items (0.05 ) - 0.18 Less tax effect 0.01 - (0.05 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.85 $ 0.68 $ 0.89 (1) 4Q22 includes a $2,562 loss from change in fair value of commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin; 3Q22 includes a $387 loss from change in fair value of commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin; 4Q21 includes a $9,921 gain from change in fair value of commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin and $1,422 related to certain nonrecurring charitable contributions. Adjusted net income 2022 2021 2020 Income before income taxes $ 159,574 $ 243,051 $ 82,461 Plus mortgage restructuring and offering expenses 12,458 605 34,879 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments - - 66,136 Less other non-operating items(1) (5,133 ) 11,032 (4,400 ) Adjusted pre-tax net income 177,165 232,624 187,876 Adjusted income tax expense(2) 39,587 51,553 45,944 Adjusted net income $ 137,578 $ 181,071 $ 141,932 Weighted average common shares outstanding - fully diluted 47,239,791 47,955,880 38,099,744 Adjusted diluted earnings per share Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.64 $ 3.97 $ 1.67 Plus mortgage restructuring and offering expenses 0.26 0.01 0.92 Plus initial provision for credit losses on acquired loans and unfunded commitments - - 1.74 Less other non-operating items (0.11 ) 0.22 (0.11 ) Less tax effect 0.10 (0.02 ) 0.71 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 2.91 $ 3.78 $ 3.73 (1) 2022 includes a $5,133 loss from change in fair value of commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin; 2021 includes a $11,172 gain from change in fair value on commercial loans held for sale acquired from Franklin, a loss on swap cancellation of $1,510, a $2,005 gain on other real estate owned, a $787 gain from lease terminations and $1,422 related to certain nonrecurring charitable contributions. (2) 2021 includes a $1,678 tax benefit related to a change in the value of a net operating loss tax asset related to Franklin. 2022 2021 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Income before income taxes $ 48,193 $ 40,762 $ 62,841 Plus provisions for credit losses (456 ) 11,367 (10,769 ) Pre-tax pre-provision earnings 47,737 52,129 52,072 Less other non-operating items (2,562 ) (387 ) 8,499 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 50,299 $ 52,516 $ 43,573 Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2022 2021 Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total noninterest expense $ 80,230 $ 81,847 $ 90,902 Less certain charitable contributions - - 1,422 Core noninterest expense $ 80,230 $ 81,847 $ 89,480 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 111,279 $ 112,145 $ 90,537 Total noninterest income 17,469 22,592 53,219 Less (loss) gain on change in fair value on commercial loans held for sale (2,562 ) (387 ) 9,921 Less (loss) gain on sales or write-downs of other real estate owned and other assets (252 ) 429 187 Less gain (loss) from securities, net 25 (140 ) 46 Core noninterest income 20,258 22,690 43,065 Core revenue $ 131,537 $ 134,835 $ 133,602 Efficiency ratio (GAAP)(a) 62.7 % 61.1 % 63.6 % Core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 61.0 % 60.7 % 67.0 % (a) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) is calculated by dividing reported noninterest expense by reported total revenue

2022 2021 Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Core noninterest expense $ 80,230 $ 81,847 $ 89,480 Less Mortgage segment noninterest expense 13,304 15,961 30,798 Banking segment core noninterest expense $ 66,926 $ 65,886 $ 58,682 Banking segment net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 111,279 $ 112,145 $ 90,398 Core noninterest income 20,258 22,690 43,065 Less Mortgage segment core noninterest income 9,148 12,384 31,350 Banking segment core noninterest income 11,110 10,306 11,715 Core revenue 131,537 134,835 133,602 Less Mortgage segment core total revenue 9,148 12,384 31,489 Banking segment core total revenue $ 122,389 $ 122,451 $ 102,113 Banking segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 54.7 % 53.8 % 57.5 % Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) Mortgage segment noninterest expense $ 13,304 $ 15,961 $ 30,798 Mortgage segment net interest income - - 139 Mortgage segment noninterest income 9,124 12,299 31,369 Less (loss) gain on sales or write-downs of other real estate owned (24 ) (85 ) 19 Mortgage segment core noninterest income 9,148 12,384 31,350 Mortgage segment core total revenue $ 9,148 $ 12,384 $ 31,489 Mortgage segment core efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis) 145.4 % 128.9 % 97.8 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2022 2021 Adjusted Banking segment pre-tax pre-provision earnings Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Banking segment pre-tax net contribution $ 52,373 $ 44,424 $ 62,131 Plus provisions for credit losses (456 ) 11,367 (10,769 ) Banking segment pre-tax pre-provision earnings 51,917 55,791 51,362 Less other non-operating items (2,562 ) (387 ) 8,499 Adjusted Banking segment pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 54,479 $ 56,178 $ 42,863 2022 2021 Tangible assets and equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Tangible assets Total assets $ 12,847,756 $ 12,258,082 $ 12,597,686 Less goodwill 242,561 242,561 242,561 Less intangibles, net 12,368 13,407 16,953 Tangible assets $ 12,592,827 $ 12,002,114 $ 12,338,172 Tangible common equity Total common shareholders' equity $ 1,325,425 $ 1,281,161 $ 1,432,602 Less goodwill 242,561 242,561 242,561 Less intangibles, net 12,368 13,407 16,953 Tangible common equity $ 1,070,496 $ 1,025,193 $ 1,173,088 Less accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (169,433 ) (187,440 ) 5,858 Adjusted tangible common equity 1,239,929 1,212,633 1,167,230 Common shares outstanding 46,737,912 46,926,377 47,549,241 Book value per common share $ 28.36 $ 27.30 $ 30.13 Tangible book value per common share Tangible book value per common share $ 22.90 $ 21.85 $ 24.67 Adjusted tangible book value per common share $ 26.53 $ 25.84 $ 24.55 Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 10.3 % 10.5 % 11.4 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.50 % 8.54 % 9.51 % Non-GAAP Reconciliation For the Periods Ended (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share Data and %) 2022 2021 Return on average tangible common equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Average common shareholders' equity $ 1,294,758 $ 1,336,143 $ 1,411,987 Less average goodwill 242,561 242,561 242,561 Less average intangibles, net 12,865 13,953 17,580 Average tangible common equity $ 1,039,332 $ 1,079,629 $ 1,151,846 Net income $ 38,143 $ 31,831 $ 48,827 Return on average common equity 11.7 % 9.45 % 13.7 % Return on average tangible common equity 14.6 % 11.7 % 16.8 % Adjusted net income $ 40,045 $ 32,117 $ 42,551 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 15.3 % 11.8 % 14.7 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 50,299 $ 52,516 $ 43,573 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible common equity 19.2 % 19.3 % 15.0 % 2022 2021 Adjusted return on average assets and equity Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Net income $ 38,143 $ 31,831 $ 48,827 Average assets 12,446,027 12,038,115 12,085,817 Average common equity 1,294,758 1,336,143 1,411,987 Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.05 % 1.60 % Return on average common equity 11.7 % 9.45 % 13.7 % Adjusted net income $ 40,045 $ 32,117 $ 42,551 Adjusted return on average assets 1.28 % 1.06 % 1.40 % Adjusted return on average common equity 12.3 % 9.54 % 12.0 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 50,299 $ 52,516 $ 43,573 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 1.60 % 1.73 % 1.43 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average common equity 15.4 % 15.6 % 12.2 %

