The Middle East Solar Industry Association (Mesia) has reviewed the latest achievements of key PV markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in its newly published "Solar Outlook Report 2023." The report offers an overview of developments across the PV industry, including green hydrogen, floating solar, and robotic cleaning.The MENA region has one of the world's highest levels of solar irradiance. Mesia has highlighted the most important achievements of key regional solar markets over the past year in its latest report, with a look at national solar goals up to 2030. Algeria added ...

